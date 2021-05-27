MPD Reports: Driver flees after truck fire at the pumps; driver stopped in roadway with the driver passed out

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 13 – 20, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Chase – Vine Street/Squirrel Hollow – Officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly. Officer attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated into Squirrel Hollow. Driver was arrested on multiple charges.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 78/E Spring St. Vehicle was observed by Walton County Sheriff’s Office unit stopped in the road. The driver was passed out behind the wheel. He was checked out by EMS.

Domestic Dispute – Magnoila Ter. Complainant advised her brother disputed with her and put his hands on her, no marks were visible to officer on scene. Report taken.

Theft Report – Cedar Ln. In reference to a license plate being stolen from a white 2006 Dodge Charger. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. Two parties arguing over relationship issues.

Warrant Service – Wheelhouse Ln; In reference to a subject in the area with outstanding warrants. The subject was located, taken into custody, and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to property – Lacy St. Caller left her vehicle parked on Lacy Street overnight. The vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect. Report taken.

Traffic Stop -E Spring St at Felker St. Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Driving without a license. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy. The passenger was taken into custody for an active warrant out of Newton County. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – North Hammond at Union St. Black passenger car occupied by three males fled from officers while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Two of the subjects fled on foot. Warrants/Report taken.

Fire Assist – E Spring Street in reference to a truck was on fire at the pumps. The driver left the scene. Warrants were taken out.

Other Law – North Broad Street subject on location wanting to provide additional info for prior Vehicle fire.

Suicide Attempt – Wheeler St: Subject turned over to EMS.

Traffic Stop/38D – E Washington St at S Midland Ave: A subject was arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving without a license, Giving False Info to LE, following a traffic stop.

Dispute – Lacy Street in reference to multiple subjects on location yelling and pushing one another. Made contact with multiple subjects who were not disputing and advised everything was ok.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at George L. Pike Parkway – A subject was stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. The front seat passenger had a Taurus 9mm in his waistband. He was found to be a convicted felon. A buggy from John’s supermarket was found in the back seat of the vehicle. It was stolen from Johns. Officer obtained video footage of both subjects taking the buggy from Johns. The male was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by taking. The female was arrested for theft by taking. The buggy was turned over to the store manager at Johns.

Burglary in Progress – Ash St -Complainant called in reference to an unknown white male at his residence. Contact made with two people on location. All okay, the subject has bond conditions of no contact with one of the subjects and is using trail cameras on location to keep surveillance. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St a woman standing outside her vehicle, consent search agreed to, meth found.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace. reference to subjects disputing over family issues. No violence accused by either party. All ok