MPD Reports: Driver flees at traffic stop apprehended with multiple catalytic converters in vehicle; slew of mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 27 to May 4, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – Monroe Motor Inn; In reference to a hiking bag being stolen that contained an Ipad and Galaxy phone. Caller knew the person, fell asleep and woke up to his things missing.

Hit and Run East Church Street @ Chestnut Cupboard; In reference to a black Kia Soul backing into a car in the parking lot and fleeing the scene. Contact made with suspect on Lander Street. Subject was arrested for hit and run and released on copy after being fingerprinted.

Damage to Property – New Lacy Street – Female subject reported a male subject busting her front windshield of her Ford Expedition.

Traffic Stop/ Vehicle Pursuit – W Spring St; Aaron’s- Vehicle stop attempted for brake light and windshield violations. Driver fled through several parking lots in the area before being taken into custody in the Zaxby’s parking lot. He was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail on multiple charges and arrest warrants out of multiple jurisdictions. He also had several catalytic converters in the vehicle, possibly stolen.

Unknown Law – W SPRING ST; In reference to a male subject cutting himself in the parking lot. Subject was transported to Piedmont with no further incident.

Suicide Attempt – Towler Street; In reference to a female subject attempting to commit suicide. Female was transported with EMS with no further incident.

Damage to Property – N Broad St; WOW Express- Subject reporting a large truck pulling a trailer caused damage to a wash bay and left. Report taken, and remedies advised.

Juvenile Issue – Green St: Subject requesting to speak with Juvenile in regards to having issues with coping with the loss of a family member. Referred to several program/resource available.

Theft Report – S. Broad St in reference to caller advising she tracked her stolen Airpods to E. Fambrough. The Theft occurred in Gwinnett County. Caller advised to file report with Gwinnett County Police Department.

Damage to Property – MLK Blvd; Applebee’s. In reference to a vehicle reporting damage done in the parking lot. Camera footage being obtained, report taken.

EMS Assist – Sorrells St; In reference to an unconscious male not breathing. Officer’s arrived on scene and conducted CPR until EMS arrived. The subject was identified and turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton. Subject was a short time later declared deceased. CID notified and responded.

EMS Assist – Parkway Place- Subject called 911 due to him having a mental breakdown. He was declared 10-13 and transferred to the Advantage Clinic in Athens with no incident.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to the complainant advising an Indian male with black hair wearing all blue was approaching vehicles in the Walmart parking lot. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Theft Report – 6th St in reference to a family member taking a firearm from the residence. Firearm was returned while on scene. Victim declined pressing charges. Report taken.

Unknown Law – E. Washington St. In reference to 3rd party caller advising that her son called her stating three males were walking down E. Washington to her son’s house to fight. Area checked, negative contact.

Warrant Service – Lacy Street. Subject taken in to custody without incident for active warrant.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood Dr. Subject taken into custody for FV battery and cruelty to children warrants.

Dispute call – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton. In reference to male subject refusing to leave the premises after being discharged. He was escorted off the property.

Mental Health Call – W Spring St; Waffle House; In reference to the male subject from above call stating to EMS that he was going to kill himself. He was transported by MED7 for treatment.

Warrant Service – Birch St- Subject taken into custody for probation violation warrant.

Mental Health Patient – S Broad St; Marathon. In reference to a 31-year-old female lost and confused wanting to harm herself. Turned over to EMS.