MPD Reports: Driver flees, wrecks and then flees on foot after attemps to stop him for suspected DUI

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period April 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Illegal Dumping: Polar Ct: In reference to mattress and box spring in the cul-de-sac. Turned over to the City of Monroe Public Works.

Theft – Tall Oaks West: In reference to items taken from the front porch. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy11 & Bold Springs Rd. Complainant stated vehicle unable to maintain lane. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver had had a suspended license. She was served, and the vehicle turned over to a licensed driver.

Traffic Stop/Pursuit) North Broad St/Perry St -Attempted to stop a vehicle for failure to maintain lane and suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver fled and ultimately wrecked into the wood line at Tanners Bridge. Barrow County and Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 assisted but the suspected driver fled the scene and was not captured. 31 grams of methamphetamine was located inside the truck. Numerous attempts were made to make contact with the suspect with negative results.

Accident with Pedestrian -W Spring at Walmart. Two pedestrians struck by a motor vehicle. Non-life threatening injuries, transported to Piedmont Athens. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a subject lying in the backseat of his vehicle with the door open. The subject was taken into custody for outstanding felony warrants. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident.