MPD Reports: Driver found passed out in middle of road in Monroe arrested on drug charges

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unknown Law – Walton Road- The caller stated a vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway, with the driver slumped over the wheel. The driver was identified. He passed out after smoking crack cocaine. He was told to exit the vehicle and a crack pipe was located in plain view in the driver seat. A probable cause search was conducted and a crack rock was located in the driver side door compartment. He was taken into custody for poss. of a schedule 2 controlled substance and poss. and use of drug-related objects.

Domestic – Plaza Trace – Subject was under the influence of an unknown substance and was transported to the hospital due to her erratic behavior. Once at the hospital she was turned over to their staff for treatment.

Lost Item – Dairy Queen: In regards to a purse being left on location overnight. Purse returned to owner by employee on scene.

EMS Assist – Green St: 8-year-old male vomiting and losing consciousness. Turned over to EMS possible allergic reaction.

Assault – Classic Trl: Female subject reported she was beaten up in a fight at 0500 hours on 2/12/2022 in the middle of Walton Rd.

911 Hangup – Sorrells St A male and female got into a verbal dispute that became physical. The female was arrested for family violence battery; the male was arrested on an active warrant. Report taken

911 Hang up – Tall Oaks West – In reference to a juvenile calling 911 and hanging up. Contact was made with the mother and she advised that all was OK on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Parkway Pl. – Misbehaving juveniles, remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – E. Church @ S. Hammond- Subject was stopped from a headlight and brake light violation. The strong odor of alcohol was emitting from his person. Field Sobriety exercises were performed. He was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Fight – Arcadia Ct. – Upon officer’s arrival they witnessed two identified subjects fighting in the front foyer of the residence. Both subjects were subsequently arrested and charged with Disorderly conduct.

Sexual Assault – Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy advised to have MPD unit respond due to the incident occurring within the city. Location of the incident was not able to be determined. Victim refused police assistance; report was denied.

Suspicious person – S Broad St. Butcher Block. In reference to a w/m on location, possibly homeless who would not leave the bathroom. Male was gone when officers arrived.

Mental Patient – Georgia Ave. In reference to complainant believing that her husband is having a mental episode. The husband was transported to Piedmont Walton for a voluntary evaluation.

Suspicious Person – Pinecrest Dr -Anonymous complainant observed a black male subject on a bike ride behind a house. Contact made with the male subject and homeowners of the residence who advised everything was okay and he was on location doing yard work.

Dispute – West Highland Ave. Two parties disputing over subjects delusions of neighbors listening to her through microphones in the ceiling. Subject taken for mental evaluation in-lieu of charges.

Dispute – Parkway Pl -Juveniles on location disputing with grandparents. Grandparents were given remedies for behavioral issues.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at the Walton Truck Stop. In reference to a named subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him to be in misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a stolen handgun out of Athens/Clarke County Georgia. He was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce. He was warned for the traffic offenses.

Dispute – Davis St: In reference to subject and his mother getting into an argument over the care of a relative. Both parties were given civil remedies. Report made.