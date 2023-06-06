MPD Reports: Driver leaves car after being bitten by passenger; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 25 to June 1, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS Assist – Alcovy St: In reference to a subject needing medical assistance. Turned over to EMS.

Gunshots – G W Carver Circle- Roughly 7 to 9 gunshots were heard in the area of GW Carver. Upon further inspection seven 9mm shell cases were found on location. Multiple neighbors stated they heard the shots. No damage was found to any apartment walls.

Illegal parking – Court Street – Reference Blue Toyota Prius and Silver Acura illegally parked. Both vehicles were removed by registered owners.

Animal Complaint – Breedlove Drive & Alcovy St; In reference to 3 German Shepherds running loose in the area. Animal Control notified.

Damaged Property – South Broad St; In reference to damage done to the complainant’s doors on a recently purchased trailer.

Welfare Check – South Broad St; In reference to male on location making suicidal statements to family members. Officers made contact with the subject who advised that he was ok and had no thoughts to harm himself. He was provided with the number to contact the Georgia crisis hotline if needed.

Trespassing – King Street: In reference to a female subject staying in the unit that is being renovated. Female was gone when officer arrived – negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Reference named female walking along N.Broad Street in the roadway. Her daughter arrived on scene and advised that she suffers from multiple mental disorders. She was returned home by her daughter.

Disturbing Peace – Tanglewood- Complaint of dirt bikes in area being loud. Area checked and no dirt bikes observed.

Damage to Property – Pavilion Parkway at Marshalls; In reference to a white Kia Sportage that was damaged while parked in the parking lot. The other vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Other Law – Towler Street – Request from male subject to make contact with his mother for a ride home from a hospital he was just released out of. Arrived at her residence and received no answer at the door, left a voicemail via cellphone relaying information.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 138 Exit Ramp – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He had 2 active warrants for his arrest. An inventory of his vehicle found him to be in possession of half an ounce of methamphetamine, 56 distribution baggies and marijuana. He was arrested for the outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Fraud – South Broad Street; In reference to complainant wanting to report fraudulent activity on his bank card.

Stolen Firearm – Complainant called to report stolen handgun from the center console of his vehicle. Report taken, GCIC entry made.

Dispute – Hwy 78 & Cherry Hill Rd: Complainant called due to getting into an argument with the driver of the vehicle. The driver pulled over, got out of the vehicle and started to walk away with the keys. Upon investigation it was revealed that the complainant bit the driver. The complainant was arrested and charged with Battery (Family Violence) the driver was arrested for public intoxication and open container.

Suspicious vehicle – S Broad St & Mears St: Complainant advised of a blue ford ranger and white female passenger hanging out of the window yelling. The vehicle left city limits and Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised.

Illegal parking – Tanglewood Ln & Tanglewood Dr: In reference to complainant advising she was in a black Honda blocked in by multiple cars. Negative contact was made with the complainant.

Dispute – Plaza Trc: In reference to a male and female verbally disputing over their children throwing toilet paper in the toilet. The female voluntarily left the residence and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr & Tanglewood Ln: Party on both ends of Tanglewood ln, complainant is anonymous. Checked area, other than loud music all was okay.

Dispute – Ridge Rd; In reference to a male subject reporting a suspect busting her upstairs window from the outside. Report taken. Temporary Protection Order and warrant process explained.

Dispute – Wellington Dr: In reference to a male subject leaving his luggage on his mother’s porch after being told not to. Civil remedies were advised.

Disturbing the peace – Tanglewood Dr; upon arriving at location it was discovered that the entire street was having a block party with over 200 vehicles. The complainant was called and explained the situation. No further action taken.

Trespassing – Wellington Dr. In reference to the male subject from a previous call being back on location. A Criminal trespass warning was issued for a (5) year period.

Dispute Non-Violent – West Spring Street, Huddle House- Complainant called over the phone to report that she and her cook got into an argument with a family who were dining in at the establishment. Once the complainant started to dial 911 they left.

Loitering – S Madison Ave; 2412 Cafe: Subject requested units to assist with having a large crowd vacate the property after closing. Unit stood by until parking lot cleared.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bridgeport Lane -In reference to a convertible Mustang/Camaro driving recklessly through the neighborhood. An area check was done, negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Breedlove Drive at Presbyterian Church – In reference to a male subject behind the church with suitcases. He was given a ride off the property to the McDonalds on West Spring.

Warrant Attempt – E Church St- Male subject taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail for Criminal Trespass Warrant out of MPD.