MPD Reports: Driver of overturned truck arrested for DUI; unknown male hugs and kisses woman after pumping her gas

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 30 to April 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Sunshine Laundry – Male subject was on location staying warm and left when asked to do so.

Other Law – West Spring St- in reference to a male subject wanting to complain about his caretaker locked him out of the house last night.

Warrant Attempt – Bryant Rd.- Female subject arrested for cruelty to children warrant.

Fraud – E Washington St – In reference to the complainant receiving a bill from ATT for the amount of $1069.82. An account was opened up in Texas with her information. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E. Marable St. @ Union St.- Vehicle was stopped for equipment violations. Driver provided a false name and date of birth. Driver had an active probation violation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Driver was charged with giving false name/ DOB to law enforcement officer. TOT WCSO. Warrant secured.

Foot Pursuit – Lacy St- Attempted to make contact with a subject who matched the description of a named wanted person. Upon making contact the subject, who was not the named person, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended inside a residence.

Foot Pursuit – Harris St @ Davis St.- While leaving the above call, the initial named subject was seen walking on Harris St. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody for Probation violation out of WCSO, willful obstruction (M), interference with government property (F) and terroristic threats (F).

Accident W/ Unknown Injuries – HWY 78 WB AT Unisia Dr. In reference to an overturned 18-Wheeler. GSP AND MCCD arrested the driver for DUI and commercial vehicle violations.

Dispute – South Broad Street- in reference to a male subject arguing with the owner’s daughter for not being paid for cutting their grass. The subject was told to wait until the homeowner got home and he will be paid.

Scam – Reed Way – In reference to a named female subject being scammed on a rental property. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – W Spring St, Piedmont Walton, and Staff called in a possible rape of a female at Plaza Trace. There was no rape or assault that occurred, it was found to be a consensual encounter.

Suspicious vehicle – Hammond Park- In reference to a male on location sleeping in his vehicle, contact was made with the subject who stated he stopped there to take a nap before driving home.

Dispute – Ridge Rd In reference to a dispute between two female subjects. One stated that the other assaulted her before leaving the scene, SCPD made contact with the subject who left the scene. She stated there was no physical altercation. SCPD advised there was no physical evidence of her being in a physical altercation. Remedies advised.

Prowler – Carver Place female stating that someone was tapping on window. She stated that they were gone, officers had negative contact with anyone while checking the area.

Suspicious vehicle – Silo Self Storage Mayfield Dr.- In reference to a black dually truck and a white dually truck following the complainant into the storage area. Contact was made with the individuals who stated that he had forgotten his gate code and was collecting a car for someone to fix for him. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthews Park- In reference to a vehicle parked on the back side of Matthews Park, contact was made with the owner, and they were advised of park hours. All okay.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St, Black male, wearing all black, on a bicycle was asking people for drug money and for a ride to Green St to purchase drugs.

An Unknown male kissed and hugged the complainant after pumping her gas.

Other law – N. Broad St/ Hwy 78 WB entrance- In reference to a named subject being near the roadway, WCSO was out with the subject prior to PD arrival. TOT WCSO.

EMS Assist – Stonecreek Dr. – EMS requesting MPD stand-by while they made entry into the residence.

Other Law – North Broad St. 23-year-old female walking out in roadway in black clothing family stating she is trying to kill herself, she stated that she just wanted them to leave her alone and that she did not want to hurt herself.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Lane white Toyota passenger car circling the area and knocking on the complainant’s door. Contact made with the driver, uber eats driver attempting to locate his delivery location.

Other Law – Harris St, call was dispatched as a burglary in progress due to the complainant hearing a loud noise outside of her residence. Officers checked the outside of the residence and located an abnormally large possum on the side of the residence. Residence was cleared and no signs of suspicious activity was observed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Carwood Dr at W Spring: Vehicle driving with no lights on, then died in the middle of the road. Alternator went out, vehicle removed by Taylor’s at owner’s request.

Suspicious Vehicle – vehicle parked in front of the Dollar Tree store after close of business hours, all was okay employee inside stocking store.

Dispute – W Spring Street Haven Inn, The dispute that the caller was hearing was over the phone due to the subject having the conversation on speaker phone. There was no physical dispute, the other party was in Florida. All was okay.

Suspicious Person – Pinecrest Dr, male subject wearing a black jacket and book bag observed walking down Pinecrest. Contact made due to time frame and to ensure no criminal activity was afoot, such as entering autos. Subject was identified, all was ok subject was walking to work.

Suspicious vehicle – Monroe Country Club- Unoccupied vehicle on location, all appeared okay.

Entering Auto – Green St. Vehicle was unsecured and wallet, bottle of cologne were taken. The Vehicle was parked from 1900 hours and found to have been entered around 0520 Hours. Report taken.