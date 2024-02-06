MPD Reports: Drone flying by home was conducting search; vehicle fire; DUI charges; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Burger King – In reference to verbal argument between two members. One was fired on sight and the other left early, civil remedies advised.

Other Law – Ridge Rd – In reference to someone knocking on the complainants’ door. Contact was made with the complainant, and an area check was conducted on foot. All ok.

Traffic Stop – North Broad @ Marable St: Traffic stop conducted for Failure to maintain lane. Sobriety test conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI, FTML, and open container.

Fire Assist – Publix – In reference to a black Honda smoking from the engine compartment. Contact was made with the two subjects from the vehicle, they were OK. Car was check by Monroe Fire Department. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Walton County Sheriff’s Office: Traffic stop was conducted on a named subject. Vehicle failed to yield, and continued from WCSO to Vine St, then to Pannel Rd. The driver was found to be DUI along with multiple warrants out of Walton and Newton counties. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Area High School – Two vehicles on location after regular school hours. Both were unoccupied, all appeared okay.

Dispute – 2151 W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – In reference to a female that came in with a laceration to her face. Female advised the incident took place in Loganville and did not wish to press charges. Remedies advised.

Dispute – E. Spring St.; Monroe Motor Inn – Subject went to the front office to have them call 911 due to her wanting to leave the room after inviting him over last night. The subject was gone when officers arrived.

Assault Report – S. Madison Ave. – Subject reported that the shop hit him twice on the right side of his lower back. The owner advised that the subject was exaggerating. The subject was criminally trespassed from the property. Remedies advised

Threats – E. Spring St. Subject reported an unknown male came into the store after asking about work and caused a disturbance by yelling and cussing. The male was gone prior to officers arrival and unable to be found. She advised she would call if the male returned.

Harassment – Walker Dr – In reference to a female subject receiving a text from a male subject. Temporary Protection Order Process was explained as well as other civil remedies.

Civil Issue – N Broad St; Shell Food Mart -Complainant called due to an issue with the lottery pay out. Officer checked JB and Monroe Food mart, no contact made with the complainant.

Suicide Threat – 3rd St – In reference to a named subject making suicidal threats over text messages. Contact made with a female subject who advised he was not on location, she made contact with him via phone and he said he was in Atlanta. BOLO given to Atlanta PD for a welfare check.

Area Check – Masters Dr. – In reference to a drone flying beside a named subject’s home. A neighbor advised that he had spoken to the drone operator who stated that he was flying the drone in order to look for a missing horse. The operator had left prior to officer arrival. All OK.

Traffic Stop/DUI – Hwy 78 and Southview Drive, named subject was stopped for speeding and failure to maintain lane. The subject showed signs of impairment and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted due to marijuana odor. GSP responded to the scene and conducted SFST. Medlock was placed under arrest for DUI, FTML, and speeding. Taylor’s wrecker service responded to the scene to remove the vehicle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

