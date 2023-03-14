MPD Reports: Drug and mental health issues; suspect vehicle caught on FLOCK camera; entering auto; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring Street: Boost Mobile: Named male was seen standing in front of Boost Mobile. Due to the time frame and business being closed contact was made. He stated he stopped to eat his pizza and was going to walk back home, which is in Winder. He was advised to stay away from closed businesses on his journey back home.

Suspicious Vehicle – Nowell St. Officer observed a gold Honda passenger vehicle parked in the roadway. The door of the vehicle was opened and quickly closed. Contact was made with two subjects, a male and a female. Vehicle was searched after consent was given. After dispelling officers’ suspicion of criminal activity being afoot subjects were released.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at Breedlove Drive: subject stopped for equipment violation. Passenger had an active warrant for her arrest through Hall County, warrant was confirmed. The passenger was transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Child Abuse – Davis Street; In reference to complainant making a child abuse report about her nephew. Report taken. Passed to CID.

10-96 – New Lacy St; In reference to a possible overdose. Made contact with male subject who advised black bugs were crawling in his skin. He was actively picking off pieces of his skin and saying he could see all the bugs. He transported to Piedmont Walton where he was 10-13’d by medical staff.

Damage to Property – Hwy 11, Faith Baptist Church; In reference to a destroyed pillar on the front of the church. Photos taken, report taken.

Dispute – Meadow Trace- Subject arguing with mother-in-law about moving totes. Report taken, and remedies advised.

Disturbance – Blaine Street – Reference to a report on male subject who is causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. He was accused of speeding down the street and startling his neighbors by igniting his gas grill. He is scheduled to be evicted from residence at Knight street per complainant. Complainant wanted information documented.

Enter Auto – Blaine Street – Reference red Chevrolet Silverado entered at E. Church Street. No forced entry, no items stolen. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy; Verizon- Employees report male subject attempted to steal model phones and left in a white in color van. Suspected vehicle was caught leaving city on FLOCK cameras. Report taken.

Theft Report – Ridge Road, Met with the complainant who informed that he had his handgun stolen out of his vehicle sometime within the last two days. Report taken, GCIC entry made.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; AAA Walton Security Storage- Report received of persons living out of Locker #66. Contact made with a male and female. The male arrested for Possession of Sched I (THC Wax). The female was sent on her way.

Fight – Perry Street; In reference to two females fighting. Both were gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad St- Complaint of vehicle parked in handicap space without proper decals, but vehicle was no longer on location at time of call. Call cleared.

Stolen Vehicle – N. Broad St in reference to a tractor trailer showing stolen through GCIC. Vehicle was stopped by different agency same date and was not removed from GCIC. WCSO properly removed vehicle from GCIC.

Dispute – Carwood Dr: In reference to a verbal dispute between two male subjects. Both parties separated and the Temporary Protection Order process was explained.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Ace Hardware: In reference to two trucks parked on the side of the building. Contact was made and they advised they were changing their tire. All appeared ok.

Threats call – Rosewood Ln. In reference to a subject receiving threats over the phone from a suspected named subject who was a former employee. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Card Station: Subject upset about the sickness afflicting his dogs. Remedies advised

Damage to property – W. Creek Circle in reference to a beer bottle being thrown through the window of a vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Lacy St in reference to a verbal dispute called in by anonymous caller. Parties on location advised all ok.

EMS Assist / DUI) – Monroe Mercantile: Male subject found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle after striking multiple objects in the downtown area. Warrants taken.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Ave @ Felker Community Center: In reference to a white male on location in a wheel chair refusing to leave, possibly homeless. Contact made with the subject, who refused medical assistance. Family notified. He was asked to leave at request of staff on location.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton -Staff called in reference to an aggressive mental patient in room. Subject was given medication to calm down by ER Staff.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – West Spring St @ Home Depot;

Burglary Attempt – Pine Cir- Complainant called in reference to report her fence being broken sometime overnight, and the security bar on her door being lodged in place. Report taken.

Illegal Parking -Monroe Mercantile – Unknown complainant requesting a white Tahoe be towed due to her daughter’s vehicle being towed from the same location on a prior date.