MPD Reports: Drug and shoplifting arrest; social services; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 23 to March 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Search Warrant – New Lacy St.- Units were in the area in reference to call. Consent was given to search the residence for the GBI’s suspect and while inside illegal narcotics were located. The house was secured and turned over to 335 and 348. Search warrant executed.

Civil Dispute – S Madison Ave- In reference to the complainant stating JB Auto had her vehicle for over (2) years and it is not fixed. The complainant was advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 & N. Broad.- Report of vehicle speeding, area checked with no contact.

Other Law – W. Spring St. – Complainant’s juvenile left the location after being dropped off by the bus. Child located a short time later by bus driver, all ok.

Suspicious Person – Mcdonalds.- Male ubject on location laying on the ground after huffing air. He denied medical treatment and was given a courtesy ride to Loganville at his request.

Shoplifting – S. Broad St (Chevron) B/M subject came in the store and placed four items in his pocket before going to the register to check out; subject paid for gas and cigarettes.

Harassment – Meadow Tr- In reference to the a complainant’s juvenile daughter being harassed at school and at home by another juvenile and her mother. Remedies advised.

Lost Item – N. Broad St.- Officer was approached by male in reference to a wallet that he had found on the sidewalk in front of Scoops. The wallet did not have any identification inside, the wallet was placed in evidence for safe keeping.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad & Walton Mill – In reference to a Toyota passenger failing to maintain lane from Bold Springs road into city limits. Contact made at Walton Mill.

Other law – Walmart – In reference to female subject stating she wanted to go to a hospital, but not Piedmont Walton. It was determined she did not require medical attention but needed a place to stay for the night. She was given a courtesy ride to the Haven Inn where Cindy Little with the F.I.S,H. had set up a room for her.

Dispute – Hwy 78- Female was causing a disturbance; Waffle House employee asked that she leave. The subject left the Waffle House.

Unknown Law – West Creek Cir. The caller stated that there was subject’s parked in the street in front of her residence drinking and partying. She advised them they needed to move from the front of her residence. They were gone when officers arrived

Suspicious Vehicle – Ammie Briggery St , Vehicle was occupied two times and was not from the neighborhood, Vehicle had left the Valero on E. Spring and was observed in motion on the highway with no valid insurance before pulling into the neighborhood.

Dispute – S Broad @ City Limits- In reference to a male and female in a verbal dispute. The male was was walking and the female was driving beside him holding up traffic. contact was made and the male got in the vehicle with the female.

Dispute – Maple Street in reference to a female subject arguing with her brother over the light bill.

Juvenile Complaint – W. Spring St; Walmart. Report of a juvenile wandering the parking lot. He was having a mental health episode and was escorted to his vehicle by family members who had been watching him.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. Subject arrested for shoplifting ($342) and possession of schedule IV substance.