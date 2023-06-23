MPD Reports: Drug overdoses; mental health issues and mother reports attempted rape by her son

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 8 – 15, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – Harris St: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising he seen a named subject that possibly shot a subject weeks prior. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Dispute Call – Nowell St. In reference to a named person and another with mental health issues getting in a physical altercation. Neither party wanted to press charges. Report taken.

Drug problem – Hubbard St: In reference to an anonymous male advising subjects were smoking marijuana in their garage. Area checked, negative contact was made.

Agency assist – Green St. In reference to a BOLO per Walton County Sheriff’s Office of a white Durango involved in a Dispute call. Vehicle/driver were located and turned over to WCSO.

Domestic Violence – Tangle wood Dr. – Subject was arrested for Battery FVA and Cruelty to children times two.

Prowler – Woodland Road – In reference to the complainant stating someone was knocking on her door. The area was checked and no one was on the property. All ok.

Threats – Taco Bell- In reference to a named subject on location stating his step father threatened him over the phone. Remedies were advised and he requested a ride to Advantage.

Traffic Stop/Foot Pursuit – Magnolia Street/Magnolia Ter. – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. The driver attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot, was tased and taken into custody. The passenger, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both transported to WC Jail without incident.

Theft Report – St. Ives. Named subject reported losing his phone on 5/10 and it is now pinging in the Oxford area. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Pine Park Street In reference to a snake that went under the apartment.

Gun Shot Wound – Maple Lane – Call came in stating a male had been shot in the stomach. Upon Officer arrival it was determined the male was not shot but had been shot at. Suspect in custody.

Suicide Threat – Sporty Ln; Contact made with the female subjct, who advised that she was ok and not wanting to harm herself.

Dispute – Popeyes. Named male subject on location disputing over order, situation mediated and Michael criminally trespassed.

Identity Theft – MPD. – Complainant advised they would return at a later time due to having to wait. Officer diverted to another call due to the nature of the call.

EMS Assist – Highland Creek Dr- In reference to an individual that overdosed then fell and hit his head on the floor. Narcan administered before EMS arrived on scene. Fire personnel then administered more Narcan. Turned over to EMS once they arrived on scene. Patient refused to be transported after receiving multiple doses of Narcan (Nasal and IV) and regaining consciousness.

Fire Assist – Captain D’s- In reference to a possible fire. The scene was TOT Monroe Fire.

Suspicious Person – Los Three Amigos- In reference to a named female on location having a mental episode. She was taken to Advantage in Athens.

Illegal Drugs – Towler St – In reference to multiple juveniles smoking marijuana behind the apartment complex. Contact was made with the juveniles who admitted to smoking marijuana. Juveniles’ parents were contacted and the juveniles were turned over to their parents.

Suspicious Person – FISH. Complainant reported an unknown person calling her racial slurs and yelling at her about 20 minutes prior, area checked with no contact.

Mental Patient – W Fambrough St. In reference to a named female subject on location making threats and having a mental episode. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – Tanglewood, subject locked out of residence, needed assistance getting inside.

Welfare Check – Tanglewood Dr, Adult protective services wanted PD to check on a named female subject. Negative contact.

Verbal Dispute – Towler St Verbal dispute between male and female over property.

Firearms – Wheelhouse Lane, subjects discharging firearms in the woods. Negative contact

Sexual Assault – W Spring St Piedmont Walton, assault occurred at W Fambrough St. Complainant stated her son tried to rape her. Information gathered, detailed report to follow. CID notified. Follow up conducted at W Fambrough with Son.

Suspicious Vehicle – Piedmont Parkway, Vehicle left in the roadway, GA Tag SCA8212, vehicle had no valid insurance. Taylors removed the vehicle from the roadway.

Unknown Law – Pine Park Female subject had a seizure in the kitchen. Turned over to Fire and EMS.

Traffic Stop – N Broad at Hwy 78, Male subject stopped for an equipment violation. Probable cause search due to odor of marijuana. Drug related objects, burnt roaches and a bag of marijuana were located in the vehicle. Subject was charged with possession of marijuana city ordinance and issued a citation for his equipment violation.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd; Country Grove Apartments: In reference to a named female having a reaction to her medication. Turned over to EMS.

Warrant Attempt – 6th St- In reference to locating a named subject. The resident stated that the subject in question was staying on Lacy St so units changed locations. He was not on location, but another named subject was on location and had an active parole violation warrant. After he was identified, after giving a false name, he was taken into custody.

Unknown Law – Stokes St & Knight St. Male subject was found unconscious after taking an unknown amount of narcotics, he was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.