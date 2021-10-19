MPD Reports: Drugs and more than $26,500 seized from woman in traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 7 – 14, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Found property – Southview Drive – In reference to subject finding a black Sig Sauer 9mm Handgun in her driveway. The gun came back not stolen and was submitted into evidence for safekeeping.

Warrant Service – Officer observed a named subject digging in the clothes bin on East Spring. He was arrested for Agg Assault Warrants and Entering Auto.

Fight – In the area of E Fambrough St. Area checked, all OK.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove Dr. @ W. Spring St. – Vehicle stopped for Window tint and Failure To Maintain Lane. During the stop, consent to search the vehicle was given. The search yielded approximately 1.57 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue inside it, and THC Wax. The search also yielded $26,817 in cash. The female driver was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Schedule I & II, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Failure to Maintain Lane, and window tint violation. The vehicle and cash have all been applied to be seized through the DA’s office.

Juvenile Runaway – Overlook Crest 16-year-old has not been home since last Friday after running away with his girlfriend. Report taken. Juvenile is on GCIC as runaway.

Theft – E Church St. Complainant advised unknown person stole a confederate flag wallet out of her purse from this location between Friday and Saturday. Report Taken.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St / Highland Ave: In reference to subject falling in the roadway. Turned over to EMS.

Threats – West Spring St in reference to a named subject causing issues with the staff of Huddle House. H was arrested for Obstruction (Mis) and Obstruction (Fel).

Burglary – Atha St in reference to juveniles breaking into a home. Spoke to homeowner on location, all ok. Called in third party.

Juvenile Complaint – South Hammond Dr In reference to juveniles in the park after hours, subjects sent on their way.

Suspicious Person – Oak St -Anonymous complainant stated juveniles were in the area breaking windows to the old board of education building. Officers observed multiple broken windows and made contact with subject’s sitting in a vehicle. Unable to locate any new damage or evidence that the juveniles in the vehicle broke anything. Report taken for documentation purposes.