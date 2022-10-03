MPD Reports: Drunken disputes; suicide threat and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Green St & Perry St. Male subject on location intoxicated and being loud. He was given a ride by family members back to his residence.

Juvenile Complaint – Store House Ct. In reference to the complainant advising her daughter ran away from home. Juvenile was located by officer and turned back over to the complainant. Situation was mediated and remedies were advised.

EMS Assist – Carwood Dr. – Fire Department advised they did not need law enforcement assistance, all was okay.

Suicide Threats – Maple St. – Male subject had told his brother he was going to take a bunch of pills, officers, and EMS made contact with the subject, who advised he did not want to kill himself.

Dispute – GW Carver – In reference to a dispute between juveniles that carried over from a prior incident at Monroe Area High School earlier this date. Remedies advised juveniles were turned over to parents.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; – Verbal dispute between a male and his girlfriend’s son, situation mediated.

Prowler – Ceder Ln.- In reference to a black male seen in the complainant’s backyard with a flashlight. The male fled the area prior to the officer’s arrival. The surrounding neighborhoods were checked for the suspect. Negative contact.

Dispute – Lacy St – In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects. Parties separated.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct.- In reference to a dispute between mother and daughter over the shower.

Dispute – Bridgeport Lane – In reference to a male subject drunk inside of his own home talking too much. Remedies advised.

Extra Patrol – Chestnut Ln.- The caller stated a light was being shined onto her house and that it sounded like someone was banging on her house. Negative contact.

Dispute – W Spring St – Verbal dispute between two women one is an employee at McDonald’s, the other an employee at the Marathon. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Green St. – In reference to a dispute where one party advised they were stabbed. No contact was able to be made with the potential victim. No suspect was determined either. No party was on the scene upon officer’s arrival.

Dispute – W Spring St. – In reference to a previous call. Management was contacted in reference to the employees and remedies were re-advised.

Other Law – East Spring Street – In reference to the complainant stating she saw on her camera a white male leave her residence with a bag. Officer watched the camera and did not see anyone leave the residence other than the complainant and her husband. A welfare check was conducted at the residence. All ok.

Animal Complaint – Magnolia Street – In reference to a dead deer in the complainant’s yard. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St at HWY 138 in reference to a white male walking down the street. Subject was intoxicated and was taken to his residence.

Harassment – King St: Female complainant reported that a male subject was harassing her via text. She was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process. The male subject currently has active warrants out of Walton County.

Theft Report – Walmart: A woman and a man reported losing or possibly having their wallet stolen at Walmart on yesterday’s date. Report taken. Subject stated they would request to review camera footage.