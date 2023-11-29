MPD Reports: DUI and open container arrests; juvenile complaints; shots fired; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 16 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

911 Hang-up – Sycamore Ct. – In reference to a female subject stating she saw the male subject who has outstanding warrants following a domestic the previous date, outside of her residence. Area was checked with negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Meadow Walk – In reference to a group of juveniles hitting the complaints front door, causing the alarm to go off. Area checked for juveniles, negative contact. Extra patrol requested.

Foot Patrol – Lacy Street, heavy foot traffic and vehicles in the area. Foot patrol conducted to insure no criminal activity was afoot.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lacy Street, Male subject observed sitting in a vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle was running and the driver was in possession of an open container. He was issued a citation for open container.

Dispute – MLK BLVD; Applebees – In reference to a male subject on location refusing to pay his bill. He paid his bill when officers arrived.

Shots Fired – Magnolia and New Lacey. An officer heard a gunshot while on an extra patrol. Made contact with subjects who stated it came from Magnolia. Made contact with male subject who refused lawful commands and walked away. Subject was placed under arrest. Firearm was located in his possession that came back stolen from Morgan County. He was placed under arrest for obstruction and possession of a stolen firearm.

Juvenile Problem – Mayfield and Green St – In reference to a juvenile in a yellow hoodie running towards N Broad, the complainant was not the child’s mother. Contact made with the juvenile who was playing football with other juveniles. All okay.

Other Law – Magnolia Ter – In reference to a named male on location in violation of his bond conditions. He was placed under arrest for Aggravated Stalking and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Loud Music – Fawnfield Dr – In reference to loud music in the area of Fawnfield. Negative contact with any music.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr – Male subject requested officers check his vehicle for narcotics due to his brother accusing him of bringing narcotics into the residence.

Suspicious Person -Area of Reed Way – Female subject was observed screaming while walking down the roadway. She was the complainant from a previous call. She was intoxicated and upset that her friends left her at 1224 Cafe.

DUI – E Church St at Page Street – Male subject was involved in an accident in Tanglewood, involving three vehicles. He left the accident scene and followed the vehicle that struck him. He was placed under arrest for DUI-less safe, open container, and failing to stop at accident.

Mental Health – West Spring Street in reference to a male subject left the hospital that has a FTA warrant out of Walton County. He was placed under arrest and was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Found Property – Martin Luther King BLVD in reference to a found wallet. The owner was located and it was given back to the owner.

Dispute – Knight St – In reference to female and male having a verbal dispute over the male being drunk. The female did not want to stay at the residence tonight. Officer called FISH who was able to get her and her son a room at the Haven Inn for the night. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Felker st – In reference to a dog in the backyard barking. Contact made with dog’s owner who took the dog inside upon officer arrival, dog did not appear in any distress, all okay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

