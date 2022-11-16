MPD Reports: DUI arrest; pursuit; old case sexual assault report; fraud; suicide threats and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; Walmart. Male subject was arrested for shoplifting. He was transported to the Police Department, fingerprinted, and released on copy.

Suspicious vehicle – N. Madison Ave & E Highland Ave In reference to a unsecured child in a vehicle. Area was checked for vehicle was conducted, negative contact.

Med Call – Student fell and hurt his back and could not breathe school nurse requested med unit to transport student to hospital.

Fraud – Blaine St. In reference to someone buying a car two years ago and never getting the title, Complainant will return tomorrow with vehicle information so report can be made.

Juvenile Runaway – Breedlove Dr. – In reference to a 12-year-old running away while her mother was inside. Juvenile was located and transported back to the facility.

Theft Report – John’s Supermarket- Male subject reporting that his dog was picked up by an unknown subject after running away. The dog was eventually located and returned. However, the subject had an active warrant out of Clarke County for failure to appear. He was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Reckless Driving – Turner St. In reference to a silver two-door passenger car speeding down the road almost striking a parked vehicle. Area patrolled negative contact with vehicle.

Dispute – Harris St. In reference to a female subject wanting to leave the residence and a male subject causing issues. Remedies advised. All okay.

Other Law – Maple Lane – In reference to needing to make a report regarding the neighbor and his sex offender status.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. In reference to a male and female shoplifting. The male was transported to WCSO for a warrant out of Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Offce and the female was released on citation.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheelhouse Lane- In reference to multiple juveniles playing with Nerf guns and hitting neighbors’ vehicles. Juveniles were advised not to play on other people’s property.

Road Rage – Hwy 11 S coming into City limits- Officer patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr – In reference to a dispute over a key. Remedies advised.

Dispute – W Spring St. – Female on the scene saying she did not get the correct amount of change back for a drink she sent her friend inside to buy. Money was given back and she was criminally trespassed for two years.

Accident – Harris St at Church St. Two vehicles, no injuries. Driver 1 was arrested for DUI of Alcohol and Improper backing. The subject was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. GEARS/Spillman report made.

Suicidal Threats – W Spring St. – Male subject on sight having suicidal ideations. He was given a ride to Piedmont Walton and turned over to staff without incident.

Sexual Assault Report – Blaine St. – In reference to an incident that occurred within city limits 12 years ago. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Male subject was stopped for not having a license plate on his vehicle, after investigation he was arrested for possession of a schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects.

Dispute – Named female subject stated that a male subject hit her. Both parties made different statements about what occurred, and both were advised on Temporary Protection Order and the pre-trial warrant process. The male was criminally trespassed for two years.

Damage to Property – GWA – In reference to a red GMC truck striking a green passenger car. Report taken.

Shoplifting – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to two males stealing approximately $10 worth of sodas, a report was taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – HWY 138 @ City Limits- Initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 88 mph in a 55mph zone. The vehicle fled and after a brief pursuit, the driver was apprehended in an undeveloped neighborhood. Driver charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

Suspicious person – N Broad St Deer Acres – In reference to two subjects who had locked themselves out of their room and were seeking assistance to get back in.