MPD Reports: DUI crashes; pursuit; celebratory gunfire causes concerns

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Armistead Cir. – In reference to a named subject possibly driving drunk. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised she had left an hour prior with her husband driving the vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St and Breedlove, Complainant called about a gray Toyota PC speeding through the PL. Area checked, located a gray Toyota PC along W Spring; no violations observed. ALL OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – GWA – In reference to two people parked on the property after hours. They were warned and sent on their way.

Traffic Stop/Vehicle Pursuit – Hwy 78 E @ Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle had an active parole violation for drug charges out of Atlanta. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver fled in his vehicle. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle collided with an officer’s patrol vehicle, ending the pursuit. The suspect was arrested for a litany of traffic charges and possession of Sched II drugs.

Trespassing – Monroe PD- In reference to the complainant living at Poplar St and stating she got video of an unknown male on one of her surveillance cameras in her back yard. Request for extra patrol in the area.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11; Franks Valero- Vehicle was stopped for expired registration. Passenger had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Warrant – Banks Co.- Named subject picked up from banks County Sheriff’s Office for FTA warrant and taken to Walton County Jail.

Found Property_ Hwy 11 @ Mayfield Dr.- In reference to a wallet being found. Logged into evidence.

Motorist Assist) Shifters / Quick Pick, red Honda passenger car flat tire. The citizen’s jack broke, the vehicle was resting on the front right brake. Stood by with motorist as male party went to get a heavy- duty jack. Assisted motorist in changing a tire, all ok.

Dispute – Booth Dr. Apt A – In reference to a subject not leaving the residence. Subject left prior to officer arrival, all okay

Area Check -Walmart – In reference to employees requesting a unit to check the parking lot for individuals acting strangely. No contact was made.

Drunk Driver -Mayfield Dr at Carwood Dr. Male subject was arrested for failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, striking a fixed object, open container, DUI of Alcohol and parole violation Warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Foot Patrol – Davis St, Pine Park, Harris, Ash. – In reference to large crowds and celebratory gunfire. Area checked. No contact made with anyone shooting.

Firearms – Baron Dr. – In reference the complainant hearing celebratory gunfire. Area checked no contact.

Fight in progress – Pine Park- Crowd dispersed prior to arrival; victim declined to press charges.

Suspicious vehicle – Stone Creek Bend- Report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the pool. Contact was made with a named male subject and a search of the vehicle resulted in marijuana being located in the vehicle. He disposed of his property in police presence.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St Waffle House – In reference to a vehicle parked on location at the waffle house for an extended period. I contacted the driver who stated that he ran out of gas and was waiting for someone to take him to the store. All Ok.