MPD Reports: DUI suspect flees from traffic stop; couple disputing over use of profanity; hot coal ignites fire in trunk of vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disabled vehicle/ arrest – Hwy 78 WB exit ramp @ Hwy 11; White color Chevy Impala stalled out in the road on exit ramp, the driver was found to have a warrant out of Jones County and was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference to security staff located marijuana on location. Substance was turned over to police and submitted to evidence for destruction.

Loud Music – 6th Street – In reference to loud music being heard from behind the residents. Remedies advised.

Burglary Attempt – Towler St; In reference to the complainant advising a male subject kicked in his front door then fled the area. No damage was observed to the door or any signs of forced entry. The area was checked based on the description given and negative contact was made. The complainant was provided a case card and remedies were advised.

Juvenile Problem – Walker Dr- In reference to unruly juvenile sneaking out and smoking marijuana. Remedies advised.

Loud Music – Elm Drive – In reference to loud music in the area. Area check conducted, contact made with the subjects watching the football game and playing music all okay.

Traffic Stop/Warrant Service – Charlotte Rowell – Traffic stop conducted for obstructed tag and registered owner having a warrant out of Henry County for FTA. Female driver was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO.

Suspicious vehicle – E Marable St; Mathews Park. In reference to a male and a female on location after hours. PC search was conducted where the driver destroyed a small amount of marijuana on location in lieu of charges. Subjects were warned and left the premises.

Traffic Stop – New Lacy Street – Conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV for a taillight violation. The vehicle accelerated to the apartments at the end of New Lacy and then fled on foot into apartment A. Once Back-up arrived, contact was made with the occupants of the residence. The offender was located and arrested for taillight violation fleeing and attempting to elude and DUI less safe. He was fingerprinted and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

Suspicious person – Hwy 78; Waffle House: In reference to the complainant advising a group of subjects were intoxicated and possibly juveniles. Subjects were gone upon Officer’s arrival. All appeared ok.

Threats – Harris St- Complainant stated that she has been hearing rumors of her estranged husband wanting to do harm to her. Civil remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – E Fambrough St, Apt B- Subject taken into custody on Robbery and Criminal Trespass warrants. Subject taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Civil Issue – Knight St, – Female subject called to make a report regarding issues that she is having with her landlord. Report taken.

911 Hangup/ Domestic Dispute – Magnolia Ter- Male and female disputing about male’s use of profanity. He was gone when officer’s arrived. Remedies advised.

EMS Assist – Ridge Road -Anonymous caller stated a male was slumped over the wheel of a blue passenger car. Subject was treated by EMS and Turned over to GSP, for suspicion of DUI.

Assault – W Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton- Male subject called in reference to reporting an assault while at Ridgeview Institute that occurred earlier this date. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – E Spring St at Dollar General- Vehicle stopped for headlight/ taillight requirements in rain. Subject was arrested for Driving without a Driver’s License. He was taken to MPD, fingerprinted, and released on copy citation.

Fraud – Blaine St. / MPD – In reference to a male subject reporting his juvenile son has been scamming people on his phone. Report made and phone logged into evidence. Turned over to CID

Mental patient – Hwy 138; Great Oaks: In reference to a named subject having a mental episode. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS without incident.

Area Check – W Creek Circle- In reference to someone saying “get the strap” in the area. This call is related to a previous call.

Firearms call – Area of Old Mill Point. In reference to a named male subject calling stating some juveniles were fighting in the area of W Creek Circle and one pulled out a gun and fired it into the air and everyone ran off. Area was checked, no persons were found outside and no shell casing were located. Report taken.

Fire Assist – Maple St- Reference to complainant leaving hot coal in the trunk of their Tahoe, which caused a small fire inside of the vehicle. The scene was turned over to MFD.

Suspicious Person – East Church Street – While patrolling Officer observed a male subject who he knew had a warrant. Warrant was confirmed and the subject was taken into custody. He was fingerprinted and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Assault Report – Blaine Street, MPD- Complainant reported that she was jumped by six different individuals the previous week. Report taken and sent to CID.

