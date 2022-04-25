MPD Reports: Easter baskets taken by father; hit and run; and dispute at fairgrounds

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – W Spring St. Walmart’s loss prevention staff was watching a female actively skip scanning items. Staff was waiting for the subject to leave the store so that the individual would be charged with a crime. On scene officer prevented the crime from occurring and allowed the individual to correct their mistake.

Agency Assist – Fairgrounds Walton County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in reference to multiple parties fighting in the street. Upon arrival, no fight observed.

Rape – Churches Chicken, in reference to an alleged ed rape occurring on Iving Street , CID notified / TOT

Sexual Assault – Irving St in reference to a named person claiming she was assaulted by subject. Ongoing investigation. Report taken

Domestic Dispute – Tanglewood Ln. Dispute between a male subject and his sister. Warrant taken on male subject for criminal trespass family violence.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton. In reference to 1096 male left facility while on 1013 order. Located at Hwy 78 WB entrance ramp. Detained and returned to Piedmont Walton without incident.

Hit and Run – S Broad St at W Washington St. 18-Wheeler VS. SUV. 18-Wheeler was gone when officers arrived. Report in GEARS.

Suspicious Person – LR Burger -Male subject on location harassing customers. He was advised to stay off the property unless he was purchasing food.

Assault – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to complainant reporting that her 15-year-old daughter was involved in a physical altercation last date at the Monroe Fair Grounds with other unknown subjects.

Dispute – Gatewood Way -In reference to a domestic dispute between two parties. Parties were separated and remedies were given.

Civil Issue – Wall Street in reference to dispute of property. Parties advised they would handle the issue at a later date. Both parties separated. All ok.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at W Spring St. Vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. After investigation the driver was arrested for defective equipment, obscured tag, cracked windshield, and driving while license suspended. Subject was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 @ W Spring St. Female subject was stopped due to the left brake light being out on her vehicle, She was operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, arrested and charged with no license and brake light violation. Transported to the WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Mobley Cir in reference to the complainant’s children’s Easter Baskets being taken by father. Remedies advised and report taken.