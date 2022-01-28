MPD Reports: EMS called to assist with drunk, unconscious and partially naked woman after crying of 3-year-old alerts neighbor

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Agency Assist – Tanglewood Drive -Assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office in locating subject in reference to her juvenile at Carver Middle School.

Runaway Juvenile – Boulevard -Subject called in reference to locating her juvenile son who ran away. Juvenile was located and turned over to his mother.

Hit and Run – Hwy 78 / Unisia Dr: In reference to a black and white utility truck making contact with a white F-150 pickup truck. Utility truck left the scene with a black male driver traveling east bound on Hwy 78. Turned over to GSP 915

Suspicious Persons – Davis Street. In reference to subjects riding dirt bikes on the property. Dirt bikes were heard in the area, but unable to make contact with.

Harassment – Blaine St. Complainant advised a former coworker was harassing him. He was advised on Temporary Protection Order remedies.

Dispute – South Broad St in reference to a subject knocking over boxes of candy. He arrested for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave in reference to two subjects sitting in a vehicle at Felker Park after hours. Both were told to leave.

Runaway Juvenile – Stokes St in reference to mother and her son getting into an argument over a cell phone. The son then left the residence. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate. Son was put in GCIC as a runaway

EMS Assist – East Spring St. Woman stated she had imbibed super glue. Turned over to EMS

Theft Report – Milledge Ave. Complainant reported that (2) catalytic converters were stolen from their Econoline transport vans. The complainant did not have an accurate time frame of when they were taken. There were no cameras on the property to be reviewed.

Wanted Person – E Church St, Chestnut Cupboard. In reference to a subject on location pumping gas. He was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant, original charge Poss. of Meth. Report taken.

Mental Person – West Spring in reference to subject yelling in the Home Depot. Subject left the location.

Civil Issue – Hubbard St: Subject requesting information on a truck that he turned over to have repairs on it. All was ok on scene

Dispute – Nowell St- Reference to a dispute of residency status and property. Proper course of action was given.

Demented Person – W. Highland Ave- Caller advised his wife was being hostile and possibly having a mental health issue. Caller was advised of the proper course of action and given Georgia Crisis Line information.

Welfare Check – Ridge Road- Called advised that a child had been screaming for approximately 20 minutes. Caller could not get her neighbor to come to the door and observed the door to be slightly ajar. Units cleared the residence and found subject unconscious, highly intoxicated, partially naked and covered in urine in the bed with her 3-year-old child. EMS transported subject to the hospital. The child was turned over to the grandmother and DFACS was contacted. CID was notified.

Dispute – E Spring St.: Monroe Motor Inn: Subject assaulted another with a shoe in the parking lot. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct after becoming irate with and lunging at Officers.

Traffic Stop -Bryant Road and Edwards St – Female subject arrested for driving on a suspended license.