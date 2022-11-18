MPD Reports: Entering auto; catalytic convertor theft; inappropriate texts to juvenile; slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Trespassing – Green St. – In reference to a named male subject on location. The complainant later stated they were not on location and law enforcement was not needed.

Dispute – Radford St- In reference to the complainant hearing neighbors arguing. Negative Contact was made.

Dispute – Plaza Dr – Verbal dispute between the complainant and her boyfriend. Situation mediated.

Extra Patrol – Kendall Ct.- In reference to a named subject making threats on the residence. Negative contact.

EMS Assist – Radford St- Subject complaining of chest pains. The scene was turned over to EMS upon their arrival.

Area Check – Breedlove Dr; Medlink- In reference to complainant stating he could hear yelling coming from behind medical offices on Breedlove Dr. Made contact with two subjects. Advised they were yelling but all was okay.

Dispute – Creek View Dr- Complainant stating named subject struck her in the head inside of her vehicle. Due to conflicting stories and physical evidence no arrest was made. Remedies advised.

Civil Matter- Walker Drive. In reference to a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse possibly stolen. Officer made contact with the complainant’s finance company, and it was found the vehicle had been repossessed.

Identity Theft – Plaza Dr; – Complainant advising her identity was possibly stolen to enroll in college in 2010. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street In reference to a named subject with an active Probation Violation warrant. Transported to the WC Jail without incident.

Damage to property – Unisia Dr.Walmart DC. Complainant reported damage to his trailer from earlier in the day. Report taken.

Dispute – Green St; In reference to a male subject reporting a female subject on location refusing to leave. She was gone when officers arrived. All okay.

Dispute – Green St – in reference to the male subject reporting a female subject on location refusing to leave. Subject was criminally trespassed from the property.

Accident – East Spring Street & Midland Avenue. In reference to a two-vehicle accident with injury. Both vehicles towed by Taylors. Report taken.

Lost Item – Mill St. Female subject left her wallet at the Valero gas station while pumping gas last date. Report taken.

Reckless Driving – Hwy 78 West -Black Pickup truck driving recklessly. Negative Contact.

Dispute – South Broad Street. In reference to a 15-year-old and a 17-year old female subjects in a dispute. One was gone on officers’ arrival. Situation mediated with the guardian.

Violent Dispute call – Wheel House Ln. Male subject was reported pulling out a Taurus PT 45 and pointing it at several people and left in a Silver sedan, possibly a Volvo. Report Taken.

Dispute – Carwood Dr: In reference to a female and and her mother in a physical altercation. No signs of a physical altercation were observed. Both parties separated and remedies advised.

Dispute – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn: Subjects on location were asked to leave due to payment refusal. Criminal trespass was issued to both subjects

Suspicious Person – South Broad @ East Famborough: in reference to black female walking in the roadway. Negative contact in the area.

Mental Subject – E Church St: in reference to a juvenile refuse to take his medications. Juvenile convinced to take medications and mother was advised of 10-13 process. All ok.

Dispute – 3rd St: Female subject stated she had a physical altercation with her boyfriend. Insufficient probable cause. Remedies and TPO process advised.

Theft Report – E Vine St; Stovall Automotive. Catalytic converter stolen from a Ford Escape within the last three weeks. Report Taken.

Harassing Communication – The Roe – Complainant called in reference to his juvenile son receiving inappropriate text messages. Report taken, forwarded to CID.

Civil Issue – Knight St lot 6. Civil and Eviction process explained to a daughter and her mother.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St- Anonymous complainant reporting a tractor trailer blocking the roadway between Walmart and Home Depot. Made contact with driver who was about to get groceries in Walmart. All okay.

Stolen Vehicle – Milledge Ave; Fixin Two Motorcycle Repair- Black/ Red in color Yamaha motorcycle showing stolen out of DeKalb County recovered. Vehicle impounded by Taylor’s and information turned over to DeKalb County.

Trespassing call – E Spring St; 360 Hair Salon. Male subject was on location and the owner wanted him trespassed. He was gone when officers arrived

Dispute – Tractor Supply. In reference to two female subjects disputing with a cane involved by a handicap tagged subject. Contact was made with the subject at the Pinecrest Marathon. Investigation found the dispute to be over infidelity in their church. Contact was made with the other subject/sister, who was on the way to Atlanta with a friend.

Mental Person – Carwood Dr- In reference to a named subject having a schizophrenic episode and taking his grandmother’s belongings out of the residence making threats to his grandmother. He was taken to Piedmont Walton for 1013 evaluation.

Dispute – W Spring St; Home Depot- Staff stating a black male subject was trying to scam the store with a fake receipt. Subject was gone when officers arrived. All okay.

Dispute – Plaza Dr- Complainant stating a female subject would not leave unless threatened with police. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Hwy 78; Waffle House- Staff stating an employee and her mother got verbally hostile with another staff member. Both subjects were gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – in the area of Hwy 138 and City limits:In reference to a pick-up truck driving recklessly. Vehicle located; no traffic offense observed.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78/ Unisia Dr vehicle stopped for expired registration. Driver was arrested for DUI alcohol and open container. He transported to WCSO without incident.

Traffic Stop – North Broad Street in reference to a named subject being arrested for Driving with no License.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St/Piedmont Walton: In reference to a black Silverado driving recklessly and striking a crosswalk sign. Witness was able to provide registration of vehicle. Driver was located at West Creek Circle and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring Street in reference to a male sleeping behind the dumpster at the 76 gas station. He was arrested for loitering and public drunkenness.

Entering Auto – Irving St: Complainant stated a female subjectwas inside her vehicle. Upon arrival the subject was found to be inside the vehicle urinating and wearing clothing items belonging to the complainant. Complainant declined to press charges. Female subject was turned over to family on scene.

Family was advised in the future charges will be filed for neglect of disabled adult O.C.G.A. 16-5-101(a).

Warrant Service – GA Probation: Named subject was transported to the WC Jail without issue. All was ok.

Fire Assist – Fairway Drive in reference to a City of Monroe truck on fire.

Hit and run – N. Broad St. In reference to a dark colored older model Honda rear ending a Buick Enclave and leaving the scene prior to police arrival.

Burglary Report – Wheelhouse Lane; Damage to window, and sheet rock. Heavy smell of marijuana inside residence. Complaint needed a report for insurance purposes on vacant residence. Report taken.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview. In reference to a mental patient needing transport to Piedmont Walton. TOT Walton EMS.

Warrant Service – McDonalds: Subject arrested for an outstanding probation violation. Subject was transported to the jail without issue.

Theft Report – White Oak Dr: Female subject reported possibly being scammed out of $2361.00 regarding the purchase of a Savannah cat. Michelle needed a police report for further legal proceedings. Report taken.

Dispute – Lacy St. In reference to a named subject wanting her grandmother to not come back to the residence. Remedies advised. All okay.

Traffic Stop – N Hammond Dr at E Spring St. Male was arrested for Open container, violation of probation, and Driving W/ Suspended license. Report taken.

Civil Issue – South Broad Street in reference to the female complainant wanted to go to her mother’s house to get her belongings.

Disabled Vehicle – N. Broad & E. Marable. Complainant ran out of gas, he was given a ride to a gas station and vehicle cleared from roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad St- In reference to a Silver SUV striking a pole and trees in the parking lot. A traffic stop was initiated, and female driver was arrested for DUI and Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object. GEARS report uploaded.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Lane – Verbal dispute between a female and a male subject. Parties separated for the night. All OK.

Other Law – Walmart- In reference to a female on location stating she is homeless and doesn’t know what to do with her birds. She was advised to contact animal control over the birds.

Dispute – S Madison Ave – In reference to a male and female on site fighting and breaking windows. One subject was placed under arrest for FV Criminal Trespass for breaking the windows,warrants applied for. The female was also placed under arrest for outstanding warrants and transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a vacant vehicle with the lights on. Gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – King St.- In reference to female subject knocking on the complainant’s door.