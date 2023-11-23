MPD Reports: Entering auto complaints; indecent exposure; juvenile threatens suicide; domestic dispute over who was to take the dog out

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – MPD units received a BOLO from Social Circle PD in reference to a violent domestic incident that occurred in the city limits of Social Circle. Using Flock officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the subject who was wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Charlotte Rowell/Hwy 78- In reference to a traffic stop conducted for left taillight out and FTML, probable cause search conducted driver was arrested for Possession of Sch. 1 and transported to WCSO without incident.

Wanted Person – Dekalb County Jail – In reference to a female subject being apprehended. She was taken into custody, fingerprinted and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Entering Auto – Walton Street – In reference to a male wearing all black with a white logo on the back neck of a black hoodie entering into an unlocked vehicle where nothing of value was taken. Report taken.

Dispute – Community Ct; Boys and Girls Club- Report of a group of males possibly arguing. Area was checked and no one was seen in the area.

Entering Auto Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Subject reporting his vehicle was entered last date around 0345-0415 hours. Nothing of value taken. Provided video footage. Report taken.

Dispute – South Lumpkin St @ Davis St; Dispute in a vehicle between two subjects. Situation mediated, parties separated.

Damage to Property – MLK Jr Blvd @ Longhorns Steakhouse- Complainant called due to his vehicle being scraped by another vehicle backing into parking space. Damage to property report taken.

Indecent Exposure – Pavilion Parkway @ Ross- Complainant called in reference to a hispanic male exposing himself to her in the parking lot. Report taken. Sent to CID.

Dispute – Pine Park St Anonymous complainant called in reference to hearing an argument. Contact made with two named subjects who advised no argument took place. All appeared to be okay.

Domestic Dispute – Green Street – Dispute between a male and a female. The male left the scene on foot. Warrants were obtained for him for Battery-Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Damage.

Damage to Property – Claywill Circle – In reference to a subject having a mechanical issue with her vehicle and striking a porch. Report taken.

Disorderly Conduct – Green St/Perry St- Officers observed a subject hit and chase a vehicle down Green St while trying to hit the vehicle with a large rock. The subject was clearly intoxicated and was arrested and cited for Disorderly Conduct.

Civil Issue – Crestview Dr. Complainant stated that ex-husband was on location, but complainant let subject move back in and now wants him out she was advised to talk to Judge at Walton County Courthouse reference to eviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Breedlove/ McDaniel St – In reference to a silver passenger car FTML, last seen on Alcovy. Neg contact, county advised.

Fraud – 100 West Reese – In reference to a male subject being charged double for a case of beer the day before at the BP on East Spring. Remedies given and report taken,

Traffic Stop – Micheal Etchison/ Overlook Crest) – In Reference to a named male subject arrested for suspended license vehicle inventoried and released to Taylor’s. Transported subject to MPD fingerprinted and released on citations driving while suspended, no insurance, taillight lens violation.

Suicide Threats – Breedlove/ Alcovy – In reference to a male juvenile that had a knife in hand considering self-harm. Juvenile taken to Piedmont Walton for 1013 evaluation.

Dispute – Claywill Circle – In reference to a male and female having a verbal dispute about their relationship. Remedies were advised and parties were separated.

Dispute – Felker Street – In reference to a male and female having a dispute over who is going to take the dog outside and bring him back in. Situation was mediated and remedies were advised.

