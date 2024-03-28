MPD Reports: Entering auto suspect flees on foot after vehicle pit stop maneuver; arguing couple reportedly throw gas on each other

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 14 – 21, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Vehicle Pursuit/Arrest – S Madison Ave/E Fambrough St- Traffic stop conducted on a white Mercedes that was believed to be involved in entering autos on previous dates. Traffic stop was conducted for failure to maintain lane. Driver fled the traffic stop recklessly and at a high rate of speed. Vehicle pursuit continued to I-20 where the vehicle was PIT by GSP. The subject attempted to flee on foot into the woods but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He had active warrants for Aggravated Assault out of Newton County and Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. The subject was taken into custody and charged with Felony Fleeing/Eluding, Reckless Driving, DUI, Obstruction and several other traffic violations.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Ln.- Third party caller requesting units to conduct an area check for a possible dispute in the area, no signs of a dispute observed.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St- Subject reporting three subjects on offroad vehicles driving reckless in the area. The subjects were not observed upon arrival, report taken.

Other Law – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to complainant wanting to make a report in reference to the mother of his children having a large bag of marijuana in her vehicle when she picked up the kids. Female was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Stalking – South Broad Street -In reference to the complainant reporting her child’s father, attempted to contact her to see his children. It should be noted that he has active arrest warrants. No threatening messages were observed. Temporary Protection Order process explained.

Dispute – Lacy St; In reference to the complainant advising a female came to her place of residence wanting to fight another female. Both parties were separated at time of arrival. Remedies were advised.

Suicidal Thoughts – S. Broad St. (Hammock Park) Subject was spoken with, and the subject was asked why he would want to harm himself and he stated that he did not state that he wanted to harm himself and that he has no intentions of harming himself. He stated that he just needed someone to talk to.

Traffic Offense – Mcdaniel St./ S. Broad – In reference to a silver passenger car with no Tag light. Driver was found to be unlicensed. Driver arrested, fingerprinted and released on citation.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St. In reference to a female subject reporting that she was followed by multiple vehicles from Loganville after being boxed in at a gas station and was being circled around in the parking lot of Harry’s Marathon. The subject is found to be mentally ill. Unfounded.

Fight – Lacy St. – In reference to multiple females actively fighting in the street. No fighting was observed on location, subject was cited for Disorderly Conduct for public intoxicated, disturbing the peace and hindering police investigation.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad St. – Reference to a subject on location talking to himself and talking about a gun, stated that the subject kept hand in his pocket so unsure if the subject actually had a gun. Contact was made with the subject, subject was not armed with a gun, possibly warrant out of Gordon County warrant valid but did not wish to place a hold.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 EB/ E. Marable Bridge – In reference to gray Chevy Impala stopped for tag light Violation. Vehicle towed due to not having valid insurance.

Hit and Run – Hwy 78/Unisia Drive – In reference to an accident between a school bus and a passenger car. Passenger vehicle left the scene and called 911. Gears Report taken.

Dispute – Cook St. – Verbal dispute between two parties over furniture. One subject left and no one was disputing upon officer’s arrival.

Child Abuse – West Spring Street in reference to Child abuse that occurred in Social Circle. Turned over to to Social Circle Police Dept.

Dispute – Glen Iris Dr. at E. Spring St. – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Both parties

advised they were arguing over petty relationship problems. The complainant did not want to meet. All was okay.

Theft Report – Blaine St. – Complainant reported that her cleaning lady took 78 Oxycodone pills from her residence. Report taken.

Dispute – Booth Dr. at Morrow St. – Third party reported that a white male and white female were arguing and pouring gas on each other. The complainant did not want to meet. Negative contact.

Theft Report – Ridge Rd. – In reference to the subjects’ cousin sending an unknown woman $25 to buy groceries for cousin, who never got the groceries. Cousin was advised he cannot report someone else’s money stolen, but the situation would be documented.

Dispute – E. Spring St. – In reference to a dispute between The Dollar General employee and subject. Subject wanted to return an item for the amount of $7 but did not have the item with him. Remedies advised.

Theft – Sweetgum Drive – In reference to a ring camera being stolen from the front yard. Serial number could not be provided at time of the call. Report taken.

Suspicious person – South Broad St in reference to subject was asking customers for money. Subject had a Warrant out of Gordon County for Probation Violation but they did not want to get him.

Drag Racing – Tall Oaks E- In reference to multiple dirt bikes drag racing and riding through yards. Negative contact was made.

Domestic – Lacy Street – Dispute between two parties. Dispute appeared to be verbal in nature. All ok on location.

Civil Issue – Turner St – Complainant was involved in an accident an hour prior to calling 911. Complainant and the other driver agreed to exchange information.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – N Broad St. / Frank’s Valero – Vehicle stopped for headlight violation. The driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and was arrested and released on a copy of the citation. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s.

Harassment – Tigers Way – In reference to the officer being flagged down by complainant. She wanted to advise that she was being harassed by subject.

Lost Item – S Madison Ave- In reference to an individual dropped their phone in a sewer grate and needed a light to retrieve the phone.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Pinnacle Bank – In reference to observing a white van and gray truck on location, and the banks back door being open. Contact was made with subject on location with GMI Maintenance; who advised he and his crew are doing work inside the building. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Quality Foods – Male subject on location sleeping as he is homeless. All okay on location.

Mental Person – W Spring; Piedmont Walton – In reference to complainant being on location, wanting to report her wallet as stolen. She advised the wallet had been stolen from Barrow County and that she had filed a report there. Complainant was seen by the ER this date and discharged approximately an hour prior to this call. She was advised of remedies, and the hospital staff advised she could remain in the lobby for a while. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Evergreen Est / Wellington Manor – In reference to a white Ford F-150, being observed slow rolling through the neighborhoods. Traffic stop was conducted, and the occupants were identified two parties; who do not reside in either neighborhood. They advised they were driving around picking up trash at the roadways of residences. Consent to search the vehicle was given. Subjects were released after suspicion was dispelled.

