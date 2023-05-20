MPD Reports: Entering autos; burglary; fraud; resident assists and slew of mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 4 – 11, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare Check – East Fambrough Street Female subject reported another female being physical with her. She stated this occurred over the past few days. She was advised to contact 911 at the time of the incident. No visible marks.

Suspicious Person – S Broad @ Southside; black male subject dancing and singing to himself. Checked the area no contact.

Suspicious Person – W Highland @ W Spring- Female throwing hands in air and yelling. Named subject was observed walking in the area and matched the given description. She was provided a courtesy ride to the Haven Inn without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler Street, Camptown Gardens- Complainant called about Juveniles bullying each other. Contact was made with the complainant and one juvenile. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Reed Way in reference to third party caller advising of a verbal dispute between a male and a female. Parties separated upon arrival. The male advised a verbal dispute occurred over financial hardship. Report Taken.

Theft Report – Stone creek Bend. Complainant called to report that ex brother in law used the bank card that she gave him inappropriately. Report taken, civil remedies advised.

Other Law – Sycamore Ct. In reference to a named female having another mental episode. She was transported to Piedmont-Walton by EMS for a mental evaluation.

Assist Motorist – with a flat tire, transported 1 male juvenile to Monroe Area High School at the parents’ request.

Entering Auto – E. 5th St.- In reference to a male attempting to enter into the complainant’s vehicle at approximately 0550 hours. CID notified.

Fraud – W Highland Ave. In reference to a check being stolen and cashed by another person. Report Taken.

Warrant Service/Foot Pursuit – Tanglewood Dr – In reference to a named subject on location with multiple felony warrants. Contact was made with the subject and after a brief foot pursuit and taser deployment, he was taken into custody, charged with obstruction, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Child Custody – Booth Dr; – Male subject wanted to report that his mother took his 5-year-old son to his mother’s house after he told her not to. Incident was documented, civil remedies were advised.

Dispute – E Spring St; Autozone – In reference to a fight that occurred at Felker Park between two subjects. One was gone when officers arrived – the other was transported to Piedmont Walton due to injuries sustained from the fight. He denied pressing charges.

Burglary – E Church St; Wrapped Wright – Business has not been operating long. Subjects gained entry into the building and stole food items valued at $30-$40.00. No damage to the building or doors. CID was notified. Pictures are attached to the report.

EMS Assist – Green St. Male subject having shortness of breath, Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – W Spring at Breedlove Dr: Marena Maraban was arrested for Driving Without a Licence, fingerprinted at MPD, and released on citation.

Harassment – Gatewood Dr.- In reference to a male subject harassing another, remedies advised.

Suspicious – Matson Food Mart, two subjects sitting in a pickup truck. The vehicle was parked behind a tractor-trailer against a fence to a residence. Contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. Once suspicion was dispelled, subjects went about their business.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthews Park – Two subject on site after park hours. They were sent on their way, all okay.

Missing Person – E Church & Baron Dr – In reference to a juvenile female located at the Chevron, the female had been missing from a residence outside city limits. Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Subject in a Crisis – Sycamore St -female subject from previous call stated that she felt unsafe at home and that terrorists were after her. She was transported to Piedmont Walton and released into medical care.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park, the male subject quickly rode a bicycle through the park after midnight. Contact was made due to park hours, no lights on the bicycle, and the subject reached into his left pocket after contact. The subject was identified, and marijuana was located on his person. Subject was taken back to his residence on Douglas St.

Dispute Non-Violent – Felker St Named subject was the male subject refusing to leave the residence of Felker Street, his information was obtained, and he was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail for a violation of probation warrant.

Foot Patrol – Area of Davis, Pine Park, Lacy, Harris, Page St, Jack Peters, Young Pines, Felker Park, Lawrence

Suspicious persons – Monroe police dept.- Subjects outside of parked vehicles inside the parking lot, upon making contact, stated they had just been bonded out of WCSO and were getting their vehicle from the MPD parking lot where they left it.

Entering auto/suspicious activity – Magnolia Ter, two subjects wearing hoodies and masks riding on bicycles looking into vehicles. Subjects took flight upon seeing officers. One subject wore a black jacket with a black mask, and the other wore a white hoodie black mask. At the time of the call, the complainant’s vehicle had not been entered.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park St & Davis St Subject riding a bike in the area at abnormal hours to be riding a bike. Contact was made all was okay.

Property damage – Ridge Rd – In reference to a named subject throwing his cell phone through another’s window screen. Report taken.

Missing Person Located – S. Madison @ Vine S – Missing mental health patient from WCSO located and returned.