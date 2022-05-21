MPD Reports: Entering autos, disputes and mental health related issue keep police officers busy

- Entering Auto – Rose Ison Terr. Complainant advised incident occurred on May 10,2022. Advised vehicle was left unlocked and purse with various items were taken.
- Dispute – E Spring St. Complainant advised she loaned her stepmother $1800 and would not return the money when asked. Both parties were separated at time of arrival. Complainant was advised of remedies.
- Fraud – Wellington Drive in reference to the complainant bought a boat online and never received it.
- Harassing emails – S Broad Street in reference to a parent is emailing and calling the school after they told him to stop.
- Found Property – Sorrells Street. Complainant found bicycle on her back porch that she believes belongs to her nephew who has active warrants. The nephew was not on location and the bicycle did not have any serial numbers.
- Warrant Attempt – Cook St. Warrant attempt conducted on suspect who caller said was on location. Area checked with no contact.
- Dispute – S. Broad Street; Walton Mill. Complainant advised tenant has been continuously causing issues and wanted to file a report so tenant could not renew her lease.
- Dispute – Bryant Road – In reference to a dispute between a subject and his girlfriend. Remedies were advised and parties were separated.
- Dispute – West Creek Cir in reference to juveniles arguing over a bike. The problem was resolved.
- Welfare Check – Breedlove Dr. – In reference to a woman having walked out of the hospital and getting lost. She was given a ride back to Piedmont Walton. All okay.
- Entering Auto – GW Carver Dr. – Complainant’s purse was taken. Report taken.
- Domestic – Elm Dr. – Verbal altercation, situation mediated.
- Dispute – Davis st. – In reference to the complainant and her grandfather disputing over the house. Civil remedies advised.
- Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St. – In reference to juveniles doing donuts in the parking lot. Juveniles were gone when officers. Report taken.
- Traffic Stop – E. Church St. @ Poplar St. – Vehicle stopped for an out third brake light. A probable cause search was conducted when the driver admitted to possessing a small amount of Marijuana. During the subsequent vehicle search, approximately 14 grams of Methamphetamine was located. The subject was subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Brake Light requirements.
- Suspicious Person – Tyler Street – In reference to a male standing in the middle of the street with his arms outstretched. It was determined the subject was having a mental episode and also had Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear in reference to Narcotics Possession charges along with driving under the influence. The warrants were confirmed, but upon arrival at the jail he was refused for having mental illness after jail staff used force on him. The Walton County Sheriff;s Office then called the originating agency and had the hold rescinded. The subject was then transported to the hospital by MPD for a 1013.
- Enter Auto – Wheel House Ln. – In reference to a male in dark clothing who stole a few dollars out of the complainant’s car. The complainant did not wish to make a report, just asked that the area was checked. No contact with individual.
- Entering Auto – South Broad Street -Woman advised someone entered her unlocked vehicle during the night taking the keys to the vehicle, purse, and Apple I-Phone 11
- Entering Auto – Booth Dr -Woman stated her vehicle was entered sometime overnight, her Driver’s license, $30.00 in cash, and a box of 9mm rounds were taken. Report taken
- Suspicious Person – Monroe Library – In reference to a subject sleeping in the library. Contact made with the subject who was sitting in the library in a chair. All okay.
- Fraud – Henson Dr -In reference to four fraudulent check taking money out of a business account. CID advised.
- Lost Item – Persimmon Chase- In reference to a man losing his social security card. Report taken.
- Damage to Property – Hwy 11/Charlotte Rowell – Complainant stated a white truck made a turn in front of him and lost a slab of granite, no damage to the vehicle, debris was removed from the roadway.
- Shoplifting – W Spring St (Walmart) -Subject was found in possession of compressed air in the wood line outside of Walmart, arrested and released on copy of citation.
- Civil Dispute – Blaine St – Civil dispute over vehicle. Previous owner refuses to pay off loan and provided title to new owner. Complainant was referred to Walton Magistrate Court.
- Shoplifting – W Spring St (Walmart) -Female subject was observed on camera in the LP office skip scanning items, taken into custody and released on copy of citation.
- Mental Person – Carwood Dr, Subject called 911 telling dispatch to send the police and the army. He made threats of harming himself and would not specify if he had a weapon. He was detained on scene without harm or incident. He requested to go to the hospital, transported without incident.
- Traffic Offense – East Highland Ave & North Midland Ave. Male subject was arrested for Theft by receiving stolen property (Stolen Gun) and an outstanding warrant out of Clarke Co. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.
