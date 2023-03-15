MPD Reports: Entering autos; hit and run; intoxicated women re-admitted after laying in ambulance bay and refusing to leave

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Loitering – North Broad St @ J&B Foodmart -Male subject refusing to leave. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Threats – Carwood Dr- Male subject calling 911 having a mental health episode stating he was going to shoot up the mall of Georgia. He was arrested for criminal damage to property in the second degree when it was discovered he damaged his mother’s vehicle.

Shoplifting – MLK Jr Blvd; Tractor Supply- Male subject arrested for attempting to shoplift approximately $263.05 worth of goods. He taken to MPD and fingerprinted then released on copy of citation.

Warrant Attempt – Landers St -Male subject was located at the residence and was taken into custody.

Theft -Atha St. Chevron: In reference to two subjects taking various items. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Roosevelt St/Hill St -Anonymous complainant called in reference to people riding around on three-wheelers. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St @ Chestnut Cupboard; In reference to vehicles in the parking lot doing an exchange. Vehicles GOA

Racing – Lacy St. In reference to two vehicle racing in the area, No traffic violations observed.

Warrant – Piedmont Walton: In reference to female subject from earlier motor vehicle with warrants. Female was released from hospital care after dispatch was notified for MPD to come detain her. Dispatch notified MPD afterwards. See report for further.

Firearms – W. Marable. In reference to male subject advising of a male carrying a rifle. Area checked, negative contact.

Firearms – Matson Food Mart in reference to different caller advising of a male carrying a rifle. Possibly related to previous call. Area checked, negative contact.

Explosion – Meadow Ct: In reference to complainant hearing “explosions” in the distance from his residence. It was later found that a residence was shooting off fireworks on Rosewood Ln. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – Walmart. In reference to an elderly lady walking through the parking lot with a walker. Female advised she was going into Walmart to shop. All ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Gatewood Way: In reference to complainant advising four male juveniles were near their vehicles in the roadway around basketball goal. Negative contact made with juveniles.

Dispute Call – Hwy 78; Walton truck Stop. In reference to a trucker refusing to pay for parking. Subject was escorted off the property.

Hit and Run – City Hall: A named subject was observed striking a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the City Hall lot. He then drove away. Traffic stop conducted and he was issued a written warning.

Fight – W. Marable: Active fight between two males. Insufficient probable cause to effect arrest. Situation mediated

Suspicious Vehicle – 78EB @ Cedar Ridge: Vehicle located in Waffle House parking lot, stationary. No traffic violations observed.

Fire assist – Hwy 78; Waffle House. In reference to a grease fire, fire was put out before arrival, Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St and Hwy 138- Black Jeep Cherokee with a child in the front seat with no seat belt. Patrolled the area, negative contact.

Vicious Animal Complaint – Wellington Lane- Complainant advised stray dogs attacked stray cat. Owner of the dogs came and took the dogs back to their residence. Remedies for cat advised.

Escort – Church Transported female subject and her daughter to Piedmont Walton for a medical check.

Entering Auto – Maple Way. -Complainant’s vehicle had individuals try to break into it. Report taken, prints lifted, report forwarded to CID.

Dispute – Maple St- Male and female disputing about a missing wallet. The wallet was located and civil remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- Female subject laying in ambulance bay refusing to leave. Female was extremely intoxicated (.277 on PBT) on alcohol, and was readmitted to the hospital.

Disabled Vehicle – Unisia Drive @ Piedmont Pkwy; In reference to Semi-Truck’s trailer fell off in roadway. Causing a fuel spill

Suspicious Vehicle – Roosevelt St; in reference to several vehicles blocking roadway. Owners contacted, vehicles moved.