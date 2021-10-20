MPD Reports: Entering autos; Juvenile complaints; Gun allegedly stolen while victim was walking home

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 7 – 14, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Pilot Park. Subjects on location possibly damaging property. Contact was made with 3 subjects. No damage was discovered. Loitering was explained, released on warnings.

Armed Robbery – Blaine St (MPD). In reference to a subject reporting that while walking from Southern Brewery to the Walton Inn, he was tackled by an unknown person resulting in his firearm being stolen. No description of the subject available. The handgun has been listed on GCIC.

Mental Patient – E Church St. Assisted MED 2 with transport of subject who had 1013 form signed by GA Crisis.

Damage to Property – Ridge Road. In reference to an egg making contact with the complainant’s 2008 Honda Civic. Possibly juveniles in the neighborhood. Neighbor has a camera, attempting to make contact.

Theft – West Fambrough Street. In reference to Halloween decorations missing from the front yard. Unsure of who may have taken them. Report requested.

Identity Theft -MPD. In reference to the complainant stating her Instagram account was taken over, and family were messaged about sending money. Report taken.

Damage To Property – Birch St: In reference to subject using a pair of scissors to damage a tire on his vehicle. Report made.

Traffic Offense -MLK BLVD at Walmart: in reference to a named subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him and front seat female passenger to be in possession of dangerous drugs, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug related objects. Both were arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Burglary – (MPD): In reference to complainants’ storage unit located at 371 Plaza Dr was broken into. A Report was made.

Unknown Law – (Hanger Clinic): In reference to a male subject slummed over the steering wheel in a gray Nissan Pathfinder on the west bound side of the Hwy. Area checked with negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St Juveniles on location listening to loud music. Subjects were warned on delinquent behavior.

Burglary in Progress – W Fambrough St: In reference to 2 white males taking washer and dryer out of the residence at 225 W Fambrough St. Contact was made in the Chevron At Atha St / S Broad St. All okay.

Dispute – West Spring St – Home Depot in reference to a physical dispute between a male and female in the parking lot. Both parties were gone when officers arrived.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad St, Juvenile identified was observed pulling on a door handle and looking into a parked vehicle. A Picture of juvenile and description was provided to Officers. Juvenile left the location in a White Chrysler passenger vehicle was located on Church St. He was charged with criminal attempt to enter a motor vehicle. Juvenile was fingerprinted at the PD, juvenile complaint form was filled out. He was released to his parents.

Entering Auto – Knight Street. Complainants’ black book bag with 2 laptops and other items were taken from her vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Wheel Hours fight between occupants of Apartment. Ongoing issue between both residents. One subject was arrested for battery. Struck a female victim in the nose, possibly breaking the victim’s nose. Suspect was charged with battery. Parties from both addresses were criminally trespassed from each other’s property.