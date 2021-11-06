MPD Reports: Entering autos reported on Glen Iris Drive

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – W. 5th St.- In reference to the complainant stating someone was messing with her cameras. The issue was resolved and found to be a WIFI issue.

Juvenile Complaint – E Fambrough St. In reference to a 11-year-old refusing to go to school. Juvenile was transported to school by a family member. All ok.

Hit and Run -South Broad St/Trading Place Semi struck vehicle leaving Trading Place. The semi was stopped in Social Circle and an accident investigation was completed.

Hit & Run – Bold Spring Road in reference to Pike Electric Truck was involved in a hit and run. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – N Broad Street in reference to Jay’s will not release a vehicle to the owner due to the title is not in his name.

Dispute – Lakeview Drive – Dispute amongst siblings. Thirteen year old has been suffering from mental issues and was Mentally evaluated by EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton.

Entering Auto – Glen Iris Dr. Complainant had video footage of two males wearing light-colored hoodies attempting to enter her vehicles. Due to the vehicles being locked they were not able to enter them.

Entering Auto – Glen Iris – The caller stated that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took a red wallet. Report taken.

Electrocution – Alcovy St in reference to a vehicle that struck the guide wire to a pole. Monroe Utility contact, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – East Church St & Wall St – Subject was stopped for walking in the middle of the road. She was advised to stay out of the roadway.

Fight – Amber Trail/ Michael Circle – Anonymous complainant advised that there was a fight in the roadway. Contact made. Advised that they were disputing with Gavin about leaving a party. Situation mediated.

Animal Complaint – Breedlove & Fleeting Way. In reference to a loose German Shephard. Contact was briefly made and the animal ran into the woods behind Walton Dialysis.