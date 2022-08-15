MPD Reports: Eviction disputes; skydiver misjudges landing; person on porch not breathing; DUI crash

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park Street. In reference to a silver Chevrolet Colorado on location. Contact made with a Private Investigator doing surveillance. All okay.

Harassment – Sycamore Ct. In reference to a named female subject. She was having a mental episode and had to speak to someone about the Middle East.

Trespassing – East Spring Street. In reference to a former tenant that was evicted this morning, showing back up. He was not on location anymore upon officer arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad & Highway 78. In reference to complainant stating a tractor trailer almost hit her vehicle. Ms. Storm requested to meet with officer and got upset because the vehicle was not located.

Child Custody – Double Springs Ch Rd. In reference to a male and female disputing over child custody.

Threats – North Broad Street (Wow Express). In reference to a male subject becoming irate over losing 50 cents in the car wash. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Agency Assist – Georgia Ave. In reference to assisting DFCS with a voluntary removal of a juvenile.

Dispute – Mears St in reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested and transported to jail.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park St & Knight St. Subject driving through woods in vehicle, contact made all was determined ok.

Loud Music – East Marable St. Advised to keep music turned down, all ok

Speeding auto – East Marable St & North Broad St. Vehicle was stopped subject was stopped and advised to slow down.

Loud Music – East Church St area checked, no contact, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St in reference to an intoxicated person walking on the street, Turned over to a sober person.

Suspicious Vehicle – McDaniel St & Breedlove Dr in reference to a pickup truck parked in the church parking lot, all ok

EMS Assist – Cherokee Ave in reference to a male laying on the front porch, not breathing. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Ridge Rd in reference to third party caller advising of a verbal dispute next door. Contact made, both parties advised all was okay.

Accident W/ Injuries – N Broad St at John’s Supermarket. In reference to an overturned SUV. Driver was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. Georgia State Patrol charged the driver with the following: Failure to maintain lane, Suspended registration, No insurance, and DUI of Alcohol. Turned over to GSP 235.

Dispute – Store House Ct In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects over upcoming eviction. The dispute was about an upcoming eviction. all ok.

Unknown – Towler St Skydive Monroe- In reference to a skydiver who misjudged landing. Turned over to EMS