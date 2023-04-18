MPD Reports: Extreme intoxication; warrant attempts; dog bites and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Person – Holly Hill Road- in reference to named subject who did not come home last night. Subject was in Walton County Sheriff’s Office detention center for DUI.

Theft Report – Davis St.- Complainant reported the subject stole $350 from her vehicle around 0700 AM this date. Insufficient probable cause for any charges, report completed.

EMS Assist – Knight St – In reference to a person being unresponsive in their vehicle. Person in the vehicle was extremely intoxicated but not operating the vehicle. Turned over to EMS.

Warrant Attempt – B Lacy St- In reference to locating the subject. He was found in a bedroom closet covered up in a giant pile of clothes attempting to hide. He was taken into custody.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Ave, tractor trailers illegally parked along the roadway, ongoing issue.

Dispute – W Spring St, Haven Inn. – In reference to a named male subject on location causing a disturbance. Management advised there was damage inside the room the subject was in and they wanted him criminally trespassed. He was trespassed for two years.

Fire Assist – Nowell St, stove fire with heavy smoke, the scene was turned over to Monroe Fire.

Suspicious vehicle – Tall Oaks East- in reference to a white in color ford explorer with the back hatch open and no occupants around, contact was made with the vehicle owner. The vehicle owner advised nothing to be taken from the vehicle, all is okay.

Dispute – W Spring St; Walmart – Subject called in reference to her child’s father arguing with her and throwing her phone. Due to conflicting stories as to what occurred, a follow-up will need to be conducted to obtain security footage.

Dispute – Gatewood Dr – In reference to a dispute called in by a third party, units were able to locate the residence by yelling coming from the residence. After investigating the incident male subject was arrested and charged with FV Battery, FV Criminal Trespass, and 2 counts of Cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and transported to the WCSO without incident.

Prowler – W Marable – In reference to someone walking behind the residence, no clothing description could be given. Area checked negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to locating male subject due to another officer having encounters with him at this address. Negative contact was made at the residence.

Suspicious Vehicle – Millstone Bluff- In reference to a Silver F150 parked in front of a vacant residence. Contact was made with the registered owner who was across the street at his girlfriend’s house. All ok.

Welfare Check – Zaxbys- Call originally came out as an armed robbery. Caller stated that the Zaxby’s was being robbed. Zaxby’s is closed due to the Holiday. Staff was on site doing cleaning and advised all was ok.

Dispute – Truck Stop- In reference to a truck driver not paying to park his vehicle. The complainant was advised of remedies.

Suspicious Person – Davis & S. Madison. In reference to a report of a person riding a four wheeler in the roadway. Contact made with the subject, who was advised to stay off of the roadway.

Traffic Stop – Pine Park & Lacy St. Subject arrested for Athens-Clarke County warrant following a traffic stop for stop sign violation.

Juvenile Complaint – Airport- In reference to (3) juveniles riding bicycles on the runway. Juveniles were advised to stay on the outside of the fence.

Dispute – Mobley Circle. In reference to parents arguing over children possibly taking toys. Parties were mediated and remedies advised.

Child Custody – W Highland Ave – In reference to a juvenile running away from her mother and being located at her father’s house. Juvenile was returned to her mother without incident.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel Street in reference to a black male near the tennis courts laying down. Male subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Unisia- In reference to the complainant stating a white passenger car was speeding and driving reckless. No units were in the immediate area and negative contact was made.

Wanted Person Information – W Spring St, Complainant called and informed the officer that her ex- boyfriend has an active warrant. He does have a warrant, however, complainant could not provide a lot number for the location in Youth Monroe Mobile Home Park.

Dog Bite – South Broad St – Two subjects were bitten by a dog when the dog tried to attack the dog of another. 10-11 Bite. One victim was a 13-year-old male and the other was an adult female – both were bitten on the hand. Walton Animal Control was notified and came out and took the dog into their custody.

Verbal Dispute – W Marable St: Male and female in a verbal argument over a phone. Situation mediated.