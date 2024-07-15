MPD Reports: Family violence arrests after Ring camera discloses physical altercation; $715 worth of product stolen from Ulta Beauty

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Amber Trl – While en route, Dispatch advised the complainant requested Walt County Sheriff’s Office to file the report. MPD units then returned to service.

Welfare Check – E Marable Street @ The Hotspot- Complainant was given a courtesy ride to his residence. APS was notified due to multiple factors to include complainant’s living conditions and dementia. An APS case number was produced.

Dispute – W Marable St; A physical dispute occurred between two parties. One female subject was arrested for Battery, False Name and DOB, and Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree. She was transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Blaine St.; MPD – In reference to subject getting into a verbal dispute with another subject at the front lobby of the PD. Parties separated, one was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Person – N Broad Street & Oak Street- In reference to an individual falling in a ditch on the side of the road. Contact was made at the Golden Pantry. The individual was checked out by EMS and given a courtesy ride back to his residence.

Lost Item – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to complainant reporting the tag for his vehicle being lost. Report taken.

Scam – Blaine St; MPD- Complainant reporting almost being scammed, report was taken and remedies were advised.

Child Custody – Green St; In reference to complainant requesting a report in regards to subject not returning his daughter to her residence yet, due to one having full custody. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Bryant St; Athens Tech – In reference to a report of damage that occurred in the parking lot of Athens Tech CDL Driving School. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to the complainant, complainant reporting damagethat occurred to his vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart last week. Report taken.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff; – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Ring Camera footage showed a subject striking the other party multiple times while she was seated in her vehicle. A State Warrant taken against the female for Battery Family Violence. A State Warrant for Violation of a Family Violence Act was taken against the other subject.

Animal Complainant – Tanglewood Dr- Complainant called in reference to subject hitting her dog with some sort of metal object. Remedies advised, parties were separated.

Dispute in Progress – Gliding Lane – responded to a dispute between a subject and another named subject. The named subject was known to have an active VOP warrant out of Walton County and was taken into custody. He was also given a criminal trespass warning for this address.

Traffic / Arrest – West Spring St. @ Marathon Vehicle was stopped for running a stop sign and the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of oxy, after a search of the vehicle was conducted due to probable cause search. The vehicle was released to licensed driver that was in the vehicle and the female subject was transported to the MPD and then to the Walton County Jail.

Loud Music – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to loud music. Contact made; music turned down.

Fireworks – E Church / Ash St – made contact with residents at E Church who had just shot off a firework. Asked them to cease for the night and they obliged.

Fight – East Spring/Madison – In reference to WCSO observing an altercation that was about to become physical. Parties dispute over possible theft of 40 dollars. Parties denied report.

Suspicious Vehicle) Hwy 138 – In reference to a vehicle called in for failure to maintain a lane. Contact made and traffic stop conducted after observing the vehicle failure to maintain lane. Driver was cleared of any impairment.

Traffic Light – Hwy 138/Hwy 11- Large power outage in the area causing traffic lights to go out.

Theft – Pavilion Pkwy @ Ulta Beauty; In regards to an unknown subject stealing approx. $715 worth of products on 07/03/24, report taken and TOT CID.

