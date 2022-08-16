MPD Reports: Fawn stuck in gate; juveniles with marijuana; domestic dispute involves stabbing and gunshot wounds

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Knight St; – In reference to two woman disputing regarding one of them seeing a lot of males. It was determined one of the woman had committed Simple Assault FV and was taken into custody without incident.

Dispute – Jack Peters. In reference to a female subject disputing with cashier about her lottery ticket. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Persons – East Spring & North Madison Avenue. In reference to subjects in the cemetery drinking beer. Negative contact with anyone in the cemetery.

Theft Report – Towler St; – In reference to a male subject reporting two bottles of prescription percosets stolen/ lost sometime between 1200 hours and 1330 hours last date. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Blaine St in reference to a female subject sitting in front of the Police Department crying. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for evaluation. All ok.

Mental Person – West Spring St. Patient at Piedmont Walton stated the was drugged in Conyers. Remedies advised.

Harassing Call – Tanglewood Dr Complainant advised current boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend continues to ride by her home and threatened to damage her vehicle. Area was checked throughout the night.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring Street in reference to a gray passenger vehicle in parking lot. Dollar Tree employees were afraid to walk to their vehicles. All ok.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a female subject taking items from Walmart without paying for them.

Suspicious Person – East Church St & South Madison Ave. Two 13-year-olds were walking in the area. Parent was contacted, marijuana recovered and entered into evidence.

Alarm – Da Grand unsecure door located. Building cleared; Male subject was located asleep at a table inside the establishment. He was left by his friends and staff failed to make sure all parties were gone before closing. All ok.

Dispute – Chestnut Lane. Female complainant advised a named male subject stole her dog and sold it for $10.00 Report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St. In reference to a dispute over living arrangements.

Dispute Violent – G W Carver. Subject with gunshot/stab wounds inflicted during a dispute. Report taken, CID notified and responded.

Theft Report – Planet Fitness in reference to a credit card being stolen and used at Walmart. Follow ups conducted, report taken.

Injured Animal – Belle Meade Rd in reference to a fawn that was stuck in a gate. Fawn was safely removed and sent away, not killed and eaten.

Theft Report – Pine Park St & Davis St in reference to a tent that may or not have been stolen, all ok.

Vehicle – Fleeting Way in reference to a road rage incident that occurred in Walton County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. All Ok.