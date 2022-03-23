MPD Reports: Felony shoplifting charge for stealing $708 merchandise from Walmart; suicide attempt with shaver blade

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – WalMart DC. Loss prevention from WalMart in Monroe made contact with a named subject in reference to stealing $708 worth of merchandise from Monroe WalMart. She was arrested for felony shoplifting and turned over to the Walton County Jail.

Suicide Attempt – Alcovy St: In reference to subject cutting her wrist with a shaver blade. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammock Park in reference to a group of juveniles on location possible with a gun. Area checked, no juveniles on location, all ok.

Threats – Gatewood St in reference to subject receiving threatening messages via phone from other students at Monroe High School.

Suspicious Person – Green St & Perry St in reference to a named person walking with a book bag on the roadway. He has warrants out of Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to Windstream where he was turned over to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrant Service – Double Springs Church Road. Student arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County.

Dispute – Unisia Dr (WalMart Distribution Center): In reference to a pallet of strawberry’s refused by Walmart. The complainant was given civil remedies.

Trespassing – Hwy 78, Comp called about a male subject who has been criminally trespassed from the truck stop was on location. Both times officers responded the male subject was not on location. Subject was located at the Walmart Distribution Center, no paperwork in hand from the complainant and no paper work at the PD showing the subject has been criminally trespassed.