MPD Reports: Felony stop at Monroe Pavilion results in arrest of suspect in multi jurisdiction enter auto warrants; body located when executing eviction order

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 30 – Dec. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non- Violent – Maters Drive – the dispute was between a juvenile and his father, the dispute was not violent, nor did it get physical according to three of the four parties on location. Report was taken.

Narcotics – E Fambrough St: In reference to the complainant advising of three males smoking marijuana at the mailboxes. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Follow up – Cook Pl in reference to units locating the vehicle from a hit and run that occurred over the weekend. The driver was identified and the information was forwarded over to Traffic. The vehicle was towed to Taylor’s.

Warrant Service – Gwinnett County Jail- Male subject was picked up on his outstanding warrant for Shoplifting out of the City of Monroe Police Department. He was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Person – MLK, Jr. Blvd and W. Spring St. – In reference to officers observing a named subject walking west on MLK, Jr. Blvd. The subject had an outstanding warrant for Theft by Taking. He was arrested and taken to WCSO without incident.

Stolen vehicle – New Lacy St.- In reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon officer arrival, the complainant advised the vehicle was towed to Taylor’s Wrecker Service overnight. The complainant was transported to Taylor’s to recover her vehicle. All OK on location.

911 Hang up/Shoplifting – East Church St.- In reference to a female subject on location stealing two drinks. She chose to return one drink and pay for the one she had already opened. She was issued a Criminal Trespass warning not to return. Report taken.

EMS/ DOA – Perry St. – WCSO attempted to serve an eviction notice and discovered a male on the floor not conscious, alert, or breathing. Officers made entry with EMS who stated the male was deceased. Scene was turned over to CID and coroner.

Assault – Piedmont Walton – Victim on location advised no assault occurred and that he had simply wrecked his ATV while intoxicated last date at an unknown location within Walton County Georgia.

EMS Assist/ Theft Report – W Spring St; Haven Inn- Female subject advising she had too much to drink and wanted to go to hospital. She advised it was possible a named subject who stole her vehicle. Motel manager advised the subjects were dropped off at the location, and she did not have a vehicle. Report taken.

Civil Issue – E Church St- Subject reporting a named female subject damaged property and stole items after being kicked out of the residence. The incident was reported to have occurred around 11/19. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Michael Cir- Anonymous caller stated there was an SUV parked in the road, no numerics were provided. Area checked with no contact.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St. – Female subject reported her vehicle was backed into by another vehicle earlier this date, report taken.

Dispute – Hwy 138- Anonymous caller stated they observed a physical altercation in a vehicle, the vehicle made a left turn onto Hwy 138. Negative contact.

Civil Issue – Davis St; In reference to two sisters arguing over needing space away from each other. One was found to have an outstanding warrant from Conyers Pd. She was arrested and transported to WCSO jail without incident.

Theft Report – Magnolia Ter- Reference to the complainant getting a package stolen off her front porch. No suspect description, unknown when the theft occurred. Report taken.

Threats – W Marable St: In reference to subject advising another individual was threatening to shoot him. The area was checked, and negative contact was made with the complainant.

Unfounded. Fight – MLK Blvd; Applebee’s- In reference to a passerby calling about three juveniles fighting. Kids were located and no fighting occurred, unfounded.

Prowler – Baker St;. In reference to female subject reporting someone jiggling her back doorknob. Negative contact made.

Dispute call – Mill Stone Bluff; In reference to two subjects having a verbal dispute. The female subject refused to obey law commands and separate herself from the other while acting in a belligerent manner. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to WCSO jail.

Damage to property – Carwood Dr: Single vehicle accident with deer. Report taken.

Entering Auto – S Broad St – In reference to a possible entering auto. Vehicle not entered, area checked heavily. All OK.

Dispute – MIll Stone Bluff – In reference to the same subject from the above call back on location disputing with her boyfriend. Parties Separated.

Dispute – N. Broad. Female subject reported her room being nasty and the hotel not giving her a security deposit. Situation was civil and she was advised of available remedies and left the hotel

Scam – Booth Drive In reference to a male subject calling the complainant pretending that he was an FBI agent and asking for money.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring St.;The Fish – In reference to a female subject stealing furniture from the store. Staff advised that they did not want to press charges for the shoplifting, but advised they wanted the subject trespassed from the store. Contact was attempted to be made with the subject at her home, but officers were unsuccessful. Complainant and staff were advised to call law enforcement back if the subject returns

Suspicious Person – S Broad St and W Washington St – In reference to a female asking for a ride and money. Contact made with a female matching the description and she advised she was not doing that.

Threats – N. Broad St. One male subject reported another male subject was harassing him. The subject had left the scene and all parties were advised to stay away from each other.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 at HD Atha – Stopped a named male subject in a green Dodge Challenger for tinted tail lights and improper exhaust system. P/C search initiated, warned for marijuana shake in the vehicle. The subject received two citations.

Suspicious Vehicle – Golden Pantry – In reference to vehicle changing tire, possibly a hit and run. Driver states they had a tire blow out on Hwy 78, and pulled in to change tire safely. No damage was observed.

Agency Assist – Georgia Ave; DCFS – In reference to assisting DFCS while they enforced a verbal removal order regarding the children of a male and female. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow Dr. – In reference to Driver of the Red Explorer that was pulling a trailer in the Meadow drive subdivision. The driver was directed to the right address that was down the road. No crime was observed or believed to be afoot.

Follow Up – Haven Inn and Suites – In reference to attempting to locate a male subject, who has a warrant out of Walton County. Officers had negative contact.

Follow Up – Los 3 Amigos – In reference to attempting to locate the same subject from the above, who has a warrant out of Walton County. Officers had negative contact.

Traffic Stop – S Midland Ave at E Washington. Female subject was stopped due to expired registration. She was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. The subject was issued two citations and finger printed at the Monroe Police Department

Other Law – S Hammond Dr; DFCS – In reference to a report of child abuse, in an open DCFS case. Report taken.

Felony Stop/Agency Assist – Hwy 78 and Charolette Rowell. MPD officers were advised of a white SUV with a VA license plate involved in entering autos at Athens Academy. Traffic unit watched the vehicle on Flock and located the vehicle on Hwy 78 WB. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Hwy 78. Driver continued to travel into the Monroe Pavillion. Felony stop was conducted. Multiple credit cards, money, and broken glass were located in the vehicle. Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and they responded to the scene to handle the evidence and transport the suspect. Suspect had active warrants for entering auto from Pickens and Jasper Co.

Traffic Stop – N Madison Ave @ E Marable St – Vehicle stopped for driving with no lights on. The driver was arrested for No License and released on copy of citation. Vehicle was towed by Taylor’s.

Search Warrant – Carwood Dr: In reference to a narcotics search warrant service. One male was arrested and taken to Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St @ E Spring – In reference to a white ford truck unable to maintain lane, complainant lost contact with the vehicle at Mears St. Officers had negative contact.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

