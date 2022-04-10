MPD Reports: Female dragged down the street by vehicle during dispute over a phone; juveniles skipping school and smoking marijuana

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 31 to April 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Reed Way: A named subject was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Walton County Jail with no issues.

Dispute – W Fambrough St in reference to complainant wanting her nephew removed from residence. Complainant advised of TPO process. All ok.

Other Law – S. Broad St; Complainant reported an unknown person taking eggs from his fridge while he was in hospital. He appears to be suffering from a mental condition and was flagged in Spillman.

Child Abuse – Nicholas Court. DFACS worker received a report of possible child abuse occurring at Green Street. No safety concerns present and DFACS needed a police report per policy. Report taken.

Solicitation – Marable Ln in reference to an elderly female going door to door asking for money. Subject was advised she could no longer ask for money.

Civil Issue – Mill Creek Way. Caller requested officers check the area for his vehicle that was possibly driven by his ex-girlfriend, no other vehicle information given. Caller not on location and did not pick up phone, area not checked.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St in reference to female holding sign panhandling. Subject advised she was collecting donations for her church. Subject agreed to leave property. All ok.

Dispute – N. Broad St. – Verbal dispute over money. One party was gone upon officer arrival.

10-96 – Meadow Walk Dr: In reference to subject cutting himself intentionally. Turned over to EMS.

Juvenile Complaint – Old Mill Pt. In reference to two juveniles smoking marijuana and skipping school. Juvenile complaint forms filled for both juveniles.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad @ Hwy 78- Subject was stopped for an equipment violation. It was discovered that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody for driving without a valid license and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Sorrells St. – The victim advised that while fighting over a cell phone she was dragged down the road by a vehicle. The victim had minor injuries and was taken to Piedmont Walton by MED 1.

Dispute – Michael Circle – In reference to a dispute between a female and a male. During the dispute, the male broke the female’s garage door. He was arrested for Criminal damage to property in the 2nd.

Dispute – Blaine St. – The complainant wanted an escort over to his old residence to retrieve items. The complainant was advised that the Temporary Protection Order against him specifically states he is only allowed over at the residence if escorted by a WCSO Deputy. He was advised to call the WCSO Civil Division.

Threats – Gliding Ln. Complainant stated that her stepdaughter had been sending her threatening messages, even though the complainant had previously blocked her on social media/Phone number. Remedies given.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 11 N. – Subject was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. Her father was contacted and responded to the scene to take her home.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St -Staff called in reference to a male with cuts on his face, Possibly an named person who is criminally trespassed from this location. Negative contact.

Suspicious Persons – North Broad Street (American Trilogy). In reference to a W/M and B/M subject trying to sell items to the staff. The subjects were gone prior to officer arrival. Officers patrolled the downtown area on foot, checking on staff at local establishments. All okay.

Private Property Accident -Dairy Queen -Single vehicle vs building. Report Taken.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street (Wendy’s). In reference to a vehicle knocking over a handicap sign in the parking lot. Contact made with the general manager, who advised that all was okay, maintenance would fix.