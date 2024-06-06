MPD Reports: Female employee robbed at gun point at Quick Mart; woman arrested for attempting to stab man with knife at end of a cane

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 23 – 30, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Armed Robbery – S Madison Ave; Quick Mart – Reference to a female subject being robbed at gun point. She advised a male subject wearing all black entered the store with a long gun and held her at gun point while taking money from the cash register. Officers patrolled the area with negative contact with the suspect. CID was notified and responded to the scene, conducted interviews and process the scene. Report taken.

Firearms – Bell St – In reference to the complainant hearing possible gunshots in the area. It was determined to be fireworks.

Firearms – Eagles Trail – In reference to the complainant hearing fireworks but stating it might be gunshots.

Dispute – Birch St; – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her boyfriend. The situation was mediated, and parties were advised of remedies. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – City Gear – In reference to subject, she was observed sleeping in her vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business. Subject was informed of local motels in the area and left the location. All okay.

Dispute FV – W Creek Cir – In reference to a female subject calling about subject entering her residence through a window. Upon Officers’ arrival, it was determined that subject lived on location. During the investigation, it was discovered that the female subject had attempted to cut and stabbed subject with a long knife; which is part of her walking cane. She was arrested of Agg Assault FV and Cruelty to Children 3rd x2. She was fingerprinted at MPD and transported to the Walton Co. Jail. Report taken

Dispute – S Madison Ave – In reference to a mother and daughter in a dispute. Due to conflicting stories, there was insufficient probable cause to make an arrest. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Rd – In reference to the complainant observing two juveniles possibly trying to enter into multiple vehicles. Area checked, negative contact with any juveniles. Vehicles on location appeared okay.

Mental Patient – W. 5th St. – Complainant wanted subject to get help for mental issues. Subject was transported to Advantage Behavioral Health in Athens.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St.; Nationwide – In reference to a blue GMC Jimmy parked on location since last Thursday. The business did not have a contract with Taylor’s Wrecker Service to have vehicles removed, or any sign posted to that effect. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Trace in reference to a motorcycle parked in the parking lot for several days. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad Street in reference to a vehicle that was parked and left in the parking lot. The owner was contacted.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street in reference to a male subject attempting to shoplift a computer and fled from Loss Prevention. Officer located the subject and made a traffic stop and placed the subject under arrest.

Traffic Stop – Magnolia St at Davis Street. Subject was stopped for a stop sign violation.The subject was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license.

EMS Assist – Mobley Cir. – In reference to subject having apparently fallen, striking her head which was bleeding profusely. Blood was observed throughout the residence but officers observed no sign of a physical altercation having taken place. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – W Spring St – In reference to a patient not wanting to go back to Ridgeview. She was transported prior to officer arrival.

Civil Issue – Blaine St – In reference to a civil issue between the complainant, and a named female subject. The complainant had paid her a deposit to cater a birthday party in August and had requested a refund which has not yet been granted. The complainant was advised of remedies. She was also found to have a suspended license for Failure to Appear and was arrested, fingerprinted, and released on a copy of the citation.

Juvenile Problem – S Broad St; – In reference to juveniles who live in the area allegedly climbing on a van at the neighboring residence. Complainant advised that this was an ongoing issue with juveniles causing a disturbance in the area and was also advised to call law enforcement if any property was damaged in the future.

Burglary in progress – E 5th Street – Reference to residents across from the listed address reporting a light on in a vacant house. Owner responded to the residence, and it was cleared by officers. All okay on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park – Contact made with two individuals in an older model Ford Escape. Advised they were having issues at home and came there to talk. Both were advised of the park’s hours and the subjects left without issue. All okay.

Civil Issue – Chestnut Cupboard – Complainant reported a subject was in possession of his personal items. Complainant advised subject was going to assist complainant with a place to stay in Dacula but later accused complainant of sleeping with a friend of his. Complainant opted not to stay with subject to avoid conflict, but his items were still in subject’s vehicle. Contact was attempted with subject via phone and at his address with no success. Case number provided to complainant and remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – E Washington Street @ The Post Office- In reference to two individuals sleeping on the floor. Both individuals were informed of loitering laws and advised to go to the FISH. Both individuals left the post office without incident.

Found Property – S Broad Street @ Epiphany- In reference to a cell phone that was found outside of the store. It was discovered that the phone belonged to a subject. Phone was placed into evidence for safe keeping.

Follow Up – Blaine St- Complainant wishing to provide a statement in regards to an incident that occurred last date. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Blaine St- Reference to one party loaning another party $500 and she now is refusing to pay him. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – Nowell St- Dispute between two parties, one left the location for the time. Remedies advised.

Illegal Dumping – W. Spring St; Walmart- Caller stated that subjects were illegally dumping, no description provided. No contact made with subjects dumping trash.

Lost Item – Blaine St- Reference to complainant sending a cellphone to a friend in Jamaica. The complainant advised she purchased insurance with the phone and the phone never made it to Jamaica and she now wants her money back. Remedies advised.

Suicidal Threat – W. Spring St; Monroe Library- Subject having suicidal ideations, he was given a ride to Piedmont Walton and turned over to staff.

Theft – W. Spring St; Piedmont Walton-Complainant wishing to report her phone stolen by a patient’s family member, upon further investigation her phone was discovered in a room with staff access only. All okay.

Dispute Report – Blaine St @ MPD; 13-year-old juvenile stating he was assaulted by his uncle, his grandmother arrived on location and advised he was disciplined by his uncle on her behalf due to her being unable to.

911 Hang Up – New Lacy Street; In reference to the complainant wanting to have an officer talk to her grandchildren about playing with toy guns. The complainant and grandchildren were spoken to.

Runaway Juvenile – Walker Dr: In reference the complainant advising her son, a 13-year-old autistic child, ran away from home after leaving a note at or around 1400 Hours this date. A BOLO was aired through dispatch and placed on GCIC as a missing person. A follow up was conducted and the Juvenile was located off of Shamrock Dr. The Juvenile was taken off of GCIC as a missing person.

Mental person – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview: In reference to a combative subject needing a 1013. The subject was detained and transported to Piedmont Walton where he was turned over to staff without incident.

Shoplifting – CVS Pharmacy – Subject arrested for shoplifting from CVS Pharmacy. He was found sitting in front of Cricket Wireless. He gave a false date-of-birth and had an active arrest warrant out of Richmond County. He was also trespassed from CVS before being transported to Walton Co Jail. Warrants are pending.

Dispute – Maple Ln; In reference to the complainant claiming her neighbor’s son almost struck her son with his vehicle as he was backing out of his parking spot to leave. Both parties were advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Library / West Spring – In reference to a vehicle located behind the building with two subjects inside. They were warned and removed from the location.

