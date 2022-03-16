MPD Reports: Female fight, bike stolen, car stolen, meth suspected when man found laying on ground at intersection

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Burglary in Progress – Alcovy St (Pro Access Roofing): In reference to the complainant advising per his camera feed that there are two juveniles trying to make entry into his business. Juveniles were just skate boarding.

Dispute – Green St. A dispute occurred between two females. One struck the other in the mouth resulting in a busted lip. Warrants to be taken for battery

Extra Patrol – Harris St. In reference to a large gather in the area. Area Check, no larger gathering was seen. Area appeared ok.

Suspicious Persons – Matthews Park, subjects observed on location after sunset, subjects advised on park hours and sent on their way.

Dispute – East Church St in reference to a named male subject taking a juveniles bike. He was arrested and taken to jail for theft by taking.

Hit-and-Run – Hwy 78. In reference to a box truck being struck by an unknown vehicle. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Hwy 138 & H.D. Atha Rd In reference to Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for MPD units to quickly respond. Deputies involved in physical altercation with several uses of force. MPD responded and assisted WCSO.

Stolen Vehicle – Colquitt St in reference to a missing 2007 Dodge Charger. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris @ Edwards. Subject ran stop sign at intersection. PC search led to arrest for possession with intent, obstruction, drug related objects, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and several traffic offenses.

Suspicious Person – E. Washington & Colquitt: Man transported to Piedmont Walton after he was located laying on the ground at the intersection. He showed signs of recent Methamphetamine use.

Person Armed – Blaine Street in reference to a subject waiving a gun around at the Da Grand this past weekend. Report Taken.

Damage to Property – Pavillion Pky; Publix; complainant advised it occurred on 03/5/22 at Publix, report taken.

Follow-up – Colquitt St – Officer arrived on scene and confirmed that a woman had her 2007 Dodge Charger stolen. Vehicle was uploaded to GCIC.

Agency Assist – Bryant Road – In reference to assisting DFACS with a child abuse case. On call CID was contacted in reference to the assault of the juvenile. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mr. Quicks – In reference to a vehicle parked on location for an extensive time. All OK on location.

78 E and Aycock Ave – Other law – In reference to a coyote that was struck by a vehicle and needed to be put down. Coyote was put down.

Harassment – E Washington St – In reference to a civil issue between two parties. Remedies advised.

Damage to Property – Chestnut Ln; In reference to the complainant stating a male subject broke her car window overnight.

Search Warrant – Plantation Dr. Search warrant conducted for a female subject. She was located inside the residence and arrested on her probation warrant. A male subject, who was also located, was arrested for warrants out of Gwinnett County and a quantity of Methamphetamine.

Warrant – Georgia Probation: A subject was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.