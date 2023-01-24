MPD Reports: Female fights; handgun stolen; home on McDaniel Street entered and wallet stolen; slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Tall oaks W – Complainant from a previous called back and stated he was attacked by unknown subjects. Another caller stated the complainant had been stabbed. Upon arrival, it was determined no stabbing had occurred. There was no evidence that an assault had occurred. The complainant could not provide a description of the subjects.

Suspicious vehicle – Atha St.- In reference to four males parking and exiting their vehicle with gloves and walking onto the railroad tracks. The area was checked on foot and vehicle, negative contact with subjects.

Entering Auto – Gatewood Dr.- In reference to a vehicle being entered and moved out of the driveway. Report taken.

Other Law – Maple Street.- Subject was told in person the issues regarding picking up a female subject on her arrest warrant.

Domestic Dispute – Store House Ct- In reference to one female subject striking another with a closed fist and open hand during a dispute. Both parties live at the residence. (1) Child present at the time the incident occurred. Warrants to be taken are; Battery Fv. Criminal Trespass, Cruelty to Children

Burglary – McDaniel St- in reference to a subject entered the residence and stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit card.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E. @ Aycock Ave.- Driver was stopped for a window tint violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and 1.295 ounces (128.5 tablets) of MDMA was located. The driver was charged with trafficking in MDMA, possession and use of drug related objects and window tint violation.

Entering Auto – South Broad St Lot 158- in reference to a a subject entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $ 350.

Theft – W. Spring St (O’Reillys Auto Parts)- Subject left handgun in the restroom at Oreilly Auto Parts, when he return about an hour later it had been taken and not turned in to store.

Traffic stop – Plaza Dr and West Spring St Stopped vehicle for stop sign violation, subject was driving on suspended license and outstanding warrant out of Walton County, Subject arrested turned over to Walton County

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Washington; 26.- Complaint of vehicle , Grey Toyota Avalon, parked on location for two weeks. Vehicle was tagged and it was later learned the owner is out with the National Guard.

Fight – W Spring St- In reference to two female fighting in the parking lot. They were gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Classic Trl APT A, reference to the call above on Wall Street. Complainant called back and wanted to make a report, did not speak with officers on call 5 for an unknown reason. Complainant stated she left Wall Street and went to her father’s address. Report taken and warrants were taken for the male subject due to visible injury to the face of the complainant.

Other Law – 137 S Broad St – In reference to the complainant wanting to Criminally Trespass an ex- employee. The complainant was advised that law enforcement cannot trespass an ex-employee without having contact with the employee or them being on location.

Dispute – W Spring St; Burger King – In reference to an ex-employee refusing to leave. The employee left prior to law enforcement arriving and the complainant advised officers were no longer needed. All OK.

Dispute – W Spring St; The Haven inn- In reference to a male subject making threats towards an occupant of the hotel and an employee who is his fiancée. Neither party wanted to press charges, report was taken.

Juvenile Comp – Over Look Crest, ongoing issues with juveniles. Complainant has called 911 multiple times in reference to her grandchildren, grandchildren’s friends, etc. Complainant believed a runaway juvenile was at her house but could not provide the full name of such a juvenile.

Area Check/Dispute – N Broad; Tacos and Beer – In reference to a dispute occurring in the roadway. Contact was made with a named subject, who advised there was a verbal disagreement between him and another male. The situation had been mediated prior to the officers’ arrival. Report taken.