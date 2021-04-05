MPD Reports: Female identified as potential suspect in recent graffiti incidents; vehicle towed from handicap parking

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 25 – April 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – S Wayne St at Wells Fargo ATM. A subject was in an empty parking lot and sitting in her vehicle. The vehicle was not running. After investigation, she had multiple cans of black spray paint that were inside of her vehicle. The black spray paint matches the color of the graffiti from previous incidents in the area. She appeared extremely nervous when asked about the spray paint. She may be the suspect in Case. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78EB at Unisia Dr. – Officer observed vehicle fail to maintain lane and weaving within their lane. During the investigation it was determined that the was under the influence of alcohol. He was fingerprinted and released on copy of citation

Burglary in progress – Sporty Ln. Female caller advised she barricaded herself in master bathroom with a pair of scissors and someone was in her house. All doors and windows were secure, husband arrived with keys. Building cleared, no one in residence besides the caller, all ok.

Suspicious person – East Spring St., Monroe Veterinary Clinic. Ref to subject sleeping on the porch. Subject located at Dollar General and transported to Athens Clarke County Homeless Shelter, all ok.

Illegal parking – East Washington St. In reference to two vehicles parked in the handicapped spots. Two people cited and one vehicle towed by Taylor’s Wrecker Service

Request to meet – South Madison Ave. Complainant reports trespassing by MPD officers at 3 a.m. this morning and wanted to file a complaint. Advised of the written process. Complainant was further advised of the extra patrols and graffiti in the area.

Theft report – Tanglewood Dr. Ref to shotgun taken from residence. Firearm was entered on GCIC.

Hit and Run – Hwy 138, Chick-Fil-A. Comp advised a white pickup hit her in the drive through.

Fire assist – Ammons Bridge. Ref to a fully engulfed workshop behind residence, no injuries. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue.

Suspicious person – MLK Jr. Blvd., Just Wings. While on an area check of nearby business due to a call, officer observed a subject attempt to enter a vehicle. She was arrested for criminal attempt to enter an auto.

Dispute – S Broad St. lot 137 Subject got into a verbal argument with his sister over relationship issues. Situation was resolved prior to arrival.

Intoxicated Driver – W Spring St. Huddle House. Female got a ride home from her mother.

Unknown Law – West Spring St. Ref to an older male that passed out per the complainant. The subject woke up and was turned over to EMS.