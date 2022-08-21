MPD Reports: Female students charged with affray after melee in the gym; small K-9 left in vehicle without air running

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Pine Park St and Lacy St- In reference to a school bus driver reporting subjects disputing last date and wanted Officers to standby at the bus stop while students were picked up. No dispute observed this date all okay.

EMS Assist – Persimmon Chase- EMS stating a subject was not aggressive but refusing treatment. All was okay on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – Old Mill Run and Mill Creek Way- In reference to a grey Chrysler passenger car in roadway. Vehicle was marked as abandoned.

Threats – Breedlove Dr In reference to an ongoing dispute between two subjects. Report made and remedies advised.

Fight – Double Spring Church Road Monroe Area High School, several female students fighting in gym. All students charged with Affray

Theft – Blaine St. in reference to a stolen .38 Bersa Pistol. The gun was stolen out of a car between 07/01 – 07/30 from Meadowalk Subdivision.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove Dr and McDaniel St- Subject stopped for window tint. The subject had active Parole Violation warrant out of Gwinnett. The subject was taken into custody and taken to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Animal Complaint – South Broad Street (Johns Supermarket) In reference to a small k9 in a vehicle with the windows cracked and not running. Contact made with owners. Walton County Animal Ccontrol responded and took over scene. All okay.

Harassment – South Broad Street. In reference to the complainant stating the subject at Lot 223 harassed him on his way to Dollar General. Situation mediated.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to two unknown females that were upset about their order. They were gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Landers St in reference to a verbal dispute between parents over disciplining their 16-year-old son. Parties advised of civil issue. All ok.

Dispute – West Creek Circle in reference to a dispute over a juvenile, called in third party, complaint was not willing to meet with officers, parties involved in dispute were gone when officers arrived, area checked, all appeared ok.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Nowell Street in reference to a traffic stop for a vehicle headlight not working. The driver Trista Vinson was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license and no insurance.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mt Vernon RD/HWY 78 in reference to a pickup truck crossing the center line. Negative contact.

Dispute – Michael Circle – two subjects involved in a physical dispute. One was arrested for Family violence Battery and False imprisonment.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Church & Hammond. Report of vehicle weaving on the roadway. Officer was unable to catch up to vehicle before it left the city, Turned over to WCSO.

Transport – North Madison – Male subject was taken to FISH by his request. All ok.

Dispute – Hitachi: Report of ex-employee on location. Call was received from security, who mistakenly let subject inside. Ex-employee was gone prior to officers arrival.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St @ 3rd St: in reference to a female walking with her kids. Area check done on S Broad St and the persons were not observed.

Theft – Blaine St. Named subject who is flagged for a diminished mental capacity stating someone stole money from his account. Subject was turned over to EMS.

Civil Dispute – Milledge Ave. Civil dispute between two subject over rent payment. Parties advised of civil remedies.

Road Obstruction – Hammond Dr and Church St. Vehicle removed from road prior to arrival.

Damage to Property – Johns supermarket: Female complainant reported a vehicle backing into her tail light while in the supermarket. Footage review showed a Chevrolet Equinox backing into her car and driving off. Report taken.

Loud Music – E Church St: All was ok.