MPD Reports: Woman carjacks vehicle from motel parking lot; 16-year-old shot in the leg; Mental health issue suicide attempt

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle – W Spring St; Haven Inn: In reference a male subject being carjacked by a female in the Haven Inn parking lot. She was later arrested in Oconee County where the vehicle was recovered. She was charged with Carjacking, Theft by taking and Battery.

Suspicious Person – In reference to a male subject walking in the roadway. Advised of traffic laws and sent on his way.

Lobby Report – 140 Blaine St – In reference to a named subject having his gun stolen. Report Taken and gun listed on GCIC as stolen.

Juvenile Complaint – Blaine St. Juvenile had left and returned prior to officer’s arrival. He was spoken to about being safe.

Damage to Property – Ammons Bridge Rd- Complainant reported his vehicle being damaged while parked at Piedmont Walton between 1/25 and 1/26, report taken.

Damage to Property – W. Creek Cir. Vacant residence had several windows broken out and holes punched in the wall between 12/14/22 and this date, report taken.

Fraud – Blaine St – In reference to multiple financial transaction fraud from Peach Tree FCU. Turned over to CID.

DOA -Monroe Motor Inn- Female subject was found deceased by her husband at time of the call. CID was notified.

Dispute – Sorrells St In reference to a dispute between the complainant and her neighbor over trash being dumped out of the trash can.

Dispute – Saint Ives Walk- In reference to the complainant stating her neighbor was on her property and then sprayed her with a water hose. Both parties issued criminal trespass notices for the others property.

Child Custody Dispute – Baron Drive in reference to a female subject refusing to let the father see his daughter on his weekday.

Burglary – Breedlove Dr in reference to the complainant believes someone entered his residence but did not take anything.

Hit and Run – Dollar General E Spring St- In reference to a black Nissan passenger car hitting the ice machine causing damage and leaving the scene. Report taken.

Violent Dispute – New lacy St. Apartments- In reference to a named male subject pushing the complainant and stealing her phone from her.

Lost Item – Bryant Rd, Complainant lost his Ruger LCP and wished to make a report. Last time the complainant saw the weapon was on Thanksgiving weekend. Unknown at this time if the weapon was actually stolen. Report taken and weapon placed on GCIC through Dispatch. GCIC entry form also filled out and turned in.

Other Law – Pine Park – In reference to the named subject from another call calling the police to talk about the incident that happened earlier this date. He never showed up, all units cleared the scene.

Other law – Southview Dr – Subject called stating that he had video of subjects possibly entering neighbors vehicle. Video was watched and they did enter the driveway unable to tell if entry was made to vehicle, could not identify subjects from video. Follow up to be conducted this date. 23M002247

Dispute – Hill Street, Complainant had a verbal argument with a family member. Complainant is currently on house arrest and wished to leave the residence. CONTACT was made with the bondsmen, bondsmen advised they would reach out to the Judge in attempt to make arrangements on 02/02/23 for new confinement.

Suspicious Person – Broad Street in reference to a subject in all white walking around the trailer. Area checked, negative contact.

Other Law – Pilot Park- In reference to a previous call, the complainant called back and stated that she was able to obtain the location of her phone using find my Iphone which was showing on Ash St. Area was check with negative contact.

Agency Assist – Newton EMS advised of a combative patient. Requested PD to assist at the ER. Subject was not combative once at the ER, all ok

Domestic Dispute – Plaza Dr – In reference to the complainant stating his girlfriend broke his phone and threw his clothes outside. Parties were separated by officers upon arrival. Remedies were advised and the complainant left the residence.

Property Damage – Carver Place in reference to a vehicle front window was crack.

Assault – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a 16-year-old female being brought to Piedmont Walton with a gunshot wound to the leg. Female was uncooperative in where the incident took place. Turned over to CID.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a male subject that stole $ 332.30 worth of items. Subject was placed under arrest was released on a citation.

Dispute – Cook Pl. – Complainant stated that a named subject hit her in the face with a closed fist. No PC on the incident for charges but he had an active warrant. The complainant was not on location but The complainant stated that he stays at his cousins house on GW Carver sometimes. 23M002300

Burglary – E Church St.- in reference to someone entered the kitchen and stole a set of knives and left their coat.

Warrant Attempt – GW Carver Circle- In reference to the previous call. The subject was found hiding under bed inside the residence and arrested without incident.

Suicide Attempt – Ridgeview- In reference to a named subject on location stating that he is hearing voices and needed help. He had self-inflicted cut marks on his left wrist. He was turned over to EMS.

Counterfeit – West Spring St in reference to an older black female passed a counterfeit $ 100 yesterday.

Juvenile Problem – Overlook Crest. Report of a 16-year-old juvenile on location. She has active warrants out of WCSO but was not on location.

Juvenile Problem – Michael Circle. Complainant saw the juvenile from the above call hanging out near a vacant residence, residence checked with no contact.