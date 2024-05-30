MPD Reports: Female subject charged with assaulting a public safety officer; mental health issues and suicide threat

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 16- 23, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Runaway Juvenile – Ridge Rd – Mother of subject (16-year-old) stated that he left on foot towards George Walton Academy. He was located and brought back without incident. CHINS report filed.

Juvenile problem – Tall Oaks W: In reference to approximately 25 juveniles playing with orbeez guns in the area, juveniles were advised where they could play without incident, all ok.

Theft report – Woodland Rd: In reference to the complainant wanting to report a theft for his mother that occurred in December of 2022. The mother advised she allowed a homeless couple to live in her residence and noticed through time several items of value missing. Report taken.

Found Property – Piedmont Walton – approximately 14 gross grams of Marijuana found on a 1013 patient. Report taken and evidence seized.

Threats – W Spring St; Arby’s: In reference to the complainant advising her manager came to their place of work and advised her to “Keep her name out of her mouth”. Complainant was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and to contact her general manager for further assistance.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to the complainant advising of a subject who came into the ER without authorization causing a disturbance. Public Safety Officer’s escorted the female subject off the property where she assaulted one of the public safety officers. She was charged with battery and obstruction and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Recovered Stolen Property – Valero E Spring – subject spotted with a mountain bike that was stolen on a previous date (Report #24M010298). A male subject was arrested for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. At Walton Co Jail Marijuana was recovered off his person. He received additional charges for Crossing the Guard line and Possession of Marijuana. Warrants pending.

Traffic Stop – A male and female couple were stopped for traffic Violations. Both Subjects were arrested for Distribution of Marijuana.

Trespassing – Sunshine Cleaners – Female subject issued a Criminal Trespass warning. She left on foot after signing without incident.

EMS Assist – Breedlove Dr; In reference to MFD needing to make forced entry to assist with an elderly female. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 – I spoke to subject who was in the tractor trailer. He works for Walmart DC. He left the location. I advised that the Hanger Clinic is not for truck parking. I advised the manager at the Hanger Clinic and he was grateful.

Other Law – N Broad St:Monroe City Hall: In reference to a female subject coming into City Hall telling the clerks she wanted to commit suicide. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for a 10-13.

Mental Patient – S. Madison Ave. – Subject stopped me in the back parking lot of Felker park advising he is hearing voices and his medication is not working. Subject complained about his blood pressure. I requested a med unit and they checked his blood pressure. Subject did not want to go to the hospital/refused transport. I then went back in service.

Dispute – N Broad St – In reference to a verbal dispute over a tire needing to be replaced. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – W 5th St. – In reference to a white male subject wearing a red ball cap knocking on the complainant’s front door before going around towards the back of the residence. The individual was attempting to cut the complainant’s grass. All OK

Damage to Property – N Broad St – In reference to a female subject’s vehicle, which was parked in front of No Cross No Crown Tattoo, appearing to have been struck by another vehicle at some time between the hours of 1130-1300 this date. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bold Springs Rd / Hwy 11 – In reference to a silver passenger car with no rear window unable to maintain lane. The vehicle was located unoccupied at Frank’s Valero on N Broad St.

The driver returned to the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted by the Traffic Unit at Bojangle’s due to both the nature of the call, suspended registration, and no valid insurance. The juvenile driver was placed under arrest for No License and the vehicle was removed by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Dispute – West Fambrough in reference to neighbors arguing. All parties were separated.

Theft Report -Shortstop: In reference to the complainants debit card being taken and used.

Missing Person – Walton Truck Stop – A male on location approached officers and stated his 5-year-old daughter was missing. After investigating it was determined the child was with the mother. Contact was made with the mother of the child via phone and advised her husband was on medication currently that made him “off”. All was ok.

Alarm – W Spring St – Area checked, all appeared ok. There was a male subject on location, who advised that he attempted to get cash from the ATM, and showed a receipt, which said the money was withdrawn. He advised that the cash did not come out of the ATM, and that his wife advised him over the phone the money was still showing in their account. He was advised to speak with the bank tomorrow to resolve his issue. I looked at the ATM to make sure it had not been tampered with; it appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – Turner St- In reference to males on location at a vacant lot. The property is owned by their family and they have permission to be there. Contact was made with the complainant via phone and the complainant was advised of that.

Dispute – W Marable St – In reference to a verbal dispute between neighbors. Remedies were advised.

Agency Assist – Roosevelt St – In reference to making contact with subject for Newton County SO, due to her being involved in a MVA in their jurisdiction. At this time, Newton just wanted her welfare checked, and to check her current condition. Contact was made with subject; she did not appear to be intoxicated, nor did she have any visible injuries. The information was relayed to Newton County’s OIC. All ok.

