MPD Reports: Firearms discharge was result of ammunition in plastic bag that was thrown of pile of burning leaves

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to the complainant’s vehicle damaged by the vehicle in the next spot in reference to the door blowing open wide by the wind. Report taken.

Theft – West Spring Street (Quality Foods) In reference to the complainant’s tag missing from the vehicle. The complainant was unsure when or where the tag became missing.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Dollar Tree). In reference to the complainant arguing with employees about the change received from the transaction. After further investigation, it was found that the change received was correct. All okay.

Harassment – W Spring St Pizza Hut Complainant called about a subject coming to his work and harassing him. Complainant was advised to obtain a Temporary Protection Order and call if she returned, in order to issue a CT warning.

Dispute – West Creek Circle in reference to two parties arguing/fighting with one another, report taken. One subject was arrested on outstanding warrant.

Dispute – West Spring St @ the hospital in reference to Loganville Police Department bringing a named subject to the hospital for a 10-13. Loganville PD was not on scene, Hospital did not 10-13 him and he was let go.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St, Male subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After conducting a investigation he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He was transported to Piedmont Walton for a blood draw and the turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Business Alarm – S Broad st; CVS. Area checks of business completed. Front door was locked, everything appeared okay.

Welfare Check – N Midland Ave: In reference to the back door being ajar with no signs of forced entry. Complainant advised nothing is missing at this time. Report made for documentation.

Private Property Vehicle Accident – Henson Drive (Elite Storage). In reference to two vehicles making contact in the parking lot. Both parties agreed to handle the incident civilly between themselves on scene.

Agency Assist – Michael Cir. DFACS requested officer assistance due to possibility of guns being in residence. Child at school had made comments about bullet holes being in the walls and some by his bed. No contact was made with parents. DFACS advised when they meet with parents if they required assistance they would call.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St. Contact was made with the homeowner by phone. They advised they were going to get plumbing supplies and would be back.

EMS assist – Pine Park; Contact made with complainant. Said he smoked weed with friends and thinks somebody put something in the roll, as he didn’t witness them making the roll. He refused EMS assistance, advised he was going to sleep it off.

Firearm Discharge – Wilkins Dr: In reference to gunshots being heard in the area, Contact made with residents at South Hubbard St. They advised they were burning leaves and threw a plastic bag into the fire which unknowingly held some ammunition which cooked off. No injuries reported