MPD Reports: Firecrackers thrown out of car window and in drive-thru; juveniles throw rocks at house; damage to property and slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period June 23 – 30, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Trespassing – Bryant Road. Athen’s Tech reported a clearing with multiple chairs and other objects near the tennis courts, including the MPD training dummy. It is reported to be a group of teenagers skating that caused the damage.

Extra Patrol – Indian Creek Dr – In reference to the caller worried about entering autos happening on premises.

Juvenile Complaint – W. Creek Cir; In reference to several juveniles on location throwing rocks at the complainant’s house.

Civil issue – G W Carver Dr. A man reported kicking his brother-in-law out of the house and the brother taking a camper key. Area checked with no contact; remedies advised.

Warrant – S. Madison Ave – In reference to a probation violation warrant. Subject taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct. – In reference to a woman calling 911 again after several previous times. She was transported by her father to the hospital.

Juvenile Complaint – Roosevelt St: Complainant advised 3 juveniles were on location destroying property. Negative contact with juveniles, premise secured.

Dispute-non-violent – S Broad St: Complainant advised he and his friend were assaulted by another named subject. Contact was made with the other party and no assault took place.

Fraud – W Spring St. – Complainant stated she never received her unemployment card, but her account said she had spent $9,176.54, two years prior. She was requesting a police report to be able to complete the paperwork she had. Report taken.

Assault – N Broad St: Altercation between two males. Video footage later showed one striking the other multiple times. The one who was allegedly assaulted was transported to Walton Piedmont due to injuries and a warrant was taken against the aggressor for battery.

Enter Auto – Plaza Dr. – In reference to a male attempting to break into a car. The suspect was gone when officers arrived. A report was taken.

Search Warrant – Towler Street. Male was arrested for active warrants plus possession of cocaine and crossing the guard line with a controlled substance.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison Ave, Shifters; In reference to a man on location bothering customers and urinating on the side of the building. Subject was arrested for violation of Criminal Trespass and disorderly conduct.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street – female subject was cited, fingerprinted and released.

Suspicious Person – Athens Tech; Two juveniles on scene skateboarding. Criminal Trespass warning issued to both at the request of the school.

Warrant Attempt – Mill Creek Way; In reference to a subject on location with a warrant. Negative contact with the subject.

Suspicious vehicle – S Broad St & E Washington St: Complainant advised of an individual in a silver SUV throwing firecrackers out of the window into the roadway. Negative contact with the vehicle.

Damage to Property – Chick-Fil-A – In reference to the vehicle from a previous call, the same vehicle was throwing firecrackers in the drive-through. Contact was made with the driver who was written a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Suspicious Person – Grace Monroe Church – In reference to a black male and white male walking in the parking lot. Negative contact with the males. an unsecured door was discovered at Bold Springs Coffee, the building was cleared. The door could not be locked, and a key holder was called and advised of the door.

Traffic stop – N Broad St @ Tanglewood – Vehicle stopped for expired registration, the driver, was arrested for Possession of Schedule IV drugs.

Domestic Dispute – Maple Ln; Apt. N – In reference to couple who are boyfriend and girlfriend. The woman struck the man in the bridge of his nose causing a laceration. Warrants were taken against the female subject for Battery-FV and Cruelty to children-3rd degree X2.

Welfare Check – East Washington St – Vehicle door left open, attempted to make contact with negative results. No signs of entering auto, door was re-secured.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E. Spring @ N Broad in reference to a caller stating the driver of a black Chevy Cobalt observed smoking from a glass pipe. Vehicle located and the female subject arrested for possession of Sch II and drug related items.

Agency Assist – Turner Street. DFACS called in reference to taking custody of two juveniles, all okay.

Suspicious Person – Mears St -Subject on location was lost, was able to make contact with family members, all okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 11 & South Madison Avenue. In reference to a white SUV pulling a trailer driving fast.

Domestic Report – Country Club Dr -Woman called in reference to her ex-husband disputing with her, she advised he was armed with a handgun. Report taken.

Child Molestation – Blaine St – A woman called in reference to her son being molested by her boyfriend. Incident occurred at their residence outside of MPD jurisdiction, Turned over to WCSO.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 11 & Charlotte Rowell in reference to a stopped vehicle on the roadway. Vehicle was removed and roadway cleared.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hibbett Sports- In reference to a Nissan passenger car illegally parked in front of the store with three juveniles inside. Contact was made with the vehicle owner, and the owner was advised to park correctly, and either take juveniles inside or stay in vehicle with them.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St. In reference to a gold in color truck that failed to maintain its lane. Spoke to the driver of said truck, all ok

Dispute – South Madison Ave- In reference to a woman claiming her boyfriend dragged her by the arm, and slapped her in the face. Third party witness confirmed her allegations. The boyfriend was arrested for Simple Battery-FV and Kidnapping.

Juvenile Runaway – Bridgeport Ln in reference to a 13-year-old female, leaving the house without permission, possibly towards Athens. She was listed on GCIC as missing.

Vehicle Pursuit – E Spring St and Felker. Subject was observed passing vehicles in no passing zone. The subject then failed to stop and fled from law enforcement officer, traveling at a high rate of speed through S Madison Ave and striking a stop sign causing a transformer to explode. Officer was able to affect the arrest on S Broad St where the vehicle finally came to a stop. The subject was charged with felony fleeing and numerous traffic charges.

Suspicious Vehicle – Ash St, while on foot patrol officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign on Ash and Davis. Contact was made with the driver, she was informed of the traffic laws and informed to move her illegally parked vehicle.

Follow Up – Bridgeport Ln. Missing juvenile was located and returned to her residence. She was removed from GCIC and turned over to her mother.

Dispute – Maple Lane. Officers flagged down at the Valero on E Spring in reference to a dispute at Maple Lane. Verbal argument only, no visible marks observed.

Unknown Law – Piedmont Walton. Piedmont Walton “security” staff requested MPD respond to tell two individuals to stop sleeping in the parking lot. They also requested MPD criminally trespass the individuals from the facility. Due to the facility being a hospital, officers declined to issue a CT warning and sent them on their way.