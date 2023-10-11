MPD Reports: Fleeing driver crashes into Susies Wings; partially naked woman arrested for illegal parking, public indecency shoplifting

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 28 – Oct. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd- EMS requested assistance due to no one answering at the residence. EMS ended up making contact with the complainant before the officer’s arrival. No assistance required.

Suspicious Vehicle – Ash St @ Triumph Church- Pastor of Triumph church called to report an unfamiliar vehicle parked in the church parking lot. Vehicle was moved across the street back to the residence.

Animal Complaint – Wheel House Lane- Officer flagged down while conducting area checks. Complainant had a snake in her kitchen. Snake was removed from the residence.

Animal complaint – Pavilion Parkway- Caller stated a dog was unattended in a vehicle with windows up, area was checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Cherokee Ave @ South Hubbard St- Contact was made with a named male subject who was walking in the street. The subject was provided a courtesy ride to Mears Street.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street @ Advanced Auto Parts- Female subject was found partially naked sitting in her vehicle in the Advanced Auto Parts parking lot. She was placed under arrest and charged with Public Indecency, Illegal parking and shoplifting. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – West Spring St @ Marathon; Unknown caller stated they needed police reference a dispute, located pin mapped to 705 W. Spring St. Contact was made with both Marathon and Huddle House employees who stated no dispute had occurred on location.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy @ Planet Fitness; Caller stated that there were two subjects in a vehicle engaged in a lewd act. Vehicle was located and contact was made with two 17 year olds, they were turned over to their parents.

Suspicious vehicle – W Marable St. In reference to a reckless driver in the area. Contact was made with the vehicle at Franks Valero that proceeded to leave the scene at a high rate of speed crashing into Susie’s Wings. The driver was gone when officers arrived and the passenger was later arrested for disorderly conduct. See gears for accident.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St; Church’s Chicken- While attempting to locate the suspects from call 1, officers made contact with a named male. He had active warrants out of Athens-Clarke County for DUI. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Pine Park in reference to a verbal dispute. No crime was found. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – Magnolia Ter.; In reference to a female subject and a male subject dispute over money. Informed civil process and parties separated without incident.

Suspicious Person – South Madison / Walker Street – In reference to a subject observed riding a bike with no lights on the wrong side of the road. The subject was advised of bike requirements and rules of the road.

Traffic Stop – E. Church St./Baron Dr.; Stopped for Failure to Dim Headlights. Male subject was found to be driving without a driver’s license and no insurance. He was arrested, fingerprinted and released on citation. Vehicle was impounded.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 at Great Oaks Dr. In reference to a female subject stopped for driving without taillights. She was arrested for driving on a suspended license (3rd Offense) and transported to WCSO jail without further incident.

Other Law – Alcovy St; FISH Medical. In reference to a report of receiving an odd phone call from a person outside the city on 9/30/23. No threats were heard on the voicemail and employee deleted the voicemail.

Damage to Property – Susie’s Wings- In reference to a vehicle that ran into the building over the weekend while an individual attempting to evade from officers.

Road Rage – W Spring St- In reference to a white passenger car almost running into the complainant. Negative contact in the area.

Fire Assist – Mimi Beauty. in reference to a light switch smoking, Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. The Passenger was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants, providing false name and DOB, and obstruction.

