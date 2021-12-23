MPD Reports: Follow up for person in need of a caretaker; counterfeit funds received in sale of iphone

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street at HWY 138 in reference to a white passenger car failing to maintain lane. The vehicle was stopped, and everything was okay with the driver.

Traffic Offense -Highway 78 @ Jim Daws: The drivers was arrested for an outstanding Athens Clarke County warrant following a traffic stop for following too closely and failure to maintain lane. He was turned over To Athens Clarke County at Striplings without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Hammond Dr: Hammond Park: Subject on location cooling off after a verbal argument with his wife. Advised of park hours, all okay.

Suicide Threat – Walton Road- Complainant stated her husband took several pills in an attempt to harm himself. Subject stated he only took his prescribed medication and did not want to harm himself.

Missing Person – W Spring St. Mental patient subject discharged from the hospital without the legal guardian’s permission who resides in North Carolina. Report taken.

Dispute nonviolent – E. Washington St – In reference to a female wanting to get her belongings out of her Ex-girlfriends apt. She was able to get her belongings without incident.

911 Hang Up – Plaza TRC: In reference to yelling and a possible fight outside. Checked the area, negative contact with any individuals.

Dispute nonviolent – Wheelhouse Lane – In reference to a man’s ex-girlfriend beating on his window. Subject was gone when officers arrived and the complainant did not require any more police assistance.

Warrant – The complainant from the complaint above, had an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody with no incident.

0816 Hours (Juvenile Problem) 115 E Fambrough St Apt 109 B: In reference to a named subject stating that another named subject did not want to go to school. She was transported to Carver Middle School and turned over to the school resource officer. The complainant was given remedies.

Mental Patient – Glenn Iris Drive: In reference to subject having a mental episode. The complainant was advised of the mental evaluation process after subject refused to speak with Officers.

Damage to Property – E Washington St / Hubbard St: In reference to a black SUV marking up the complainant’s tire. Subject declined a report at this time.

Counterfeit – N Broad St. Elderly female received a fake $100 bill unsure where it came from. Report made. Bill was turned into evidence for destruction.

Fraud – Blaine Street. In reference to complainant having her Facebook and Instagram accounts hacked by male subject that lives out of the Country. Complainant was referred to Facebook and Instagram customer support systems.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street (McDonalds). In reference to the complainant observing a female asleep in her vehicle in the parking lot. When woken up by tapping on the window, the driver sped off almost striking a pedestrian. Contact was made with the 2001 Blue Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness. Driver had an outstanding probation violation warrant. Subject transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Cook Pl In reference to subject and his niece disputing

Shoplifting – W Spring St Subject on location shoplifted items from Walmart. She was transported to the MPD for fingerprints and released on a copy of the citation.

Juvenile Complaint – West Highland Ave in reference to juvenille being unruly, report taken.

Theft Report – West Fambrough St In reference to complainant selling his iphone 12 for $800 to a “TY”. Complainant received counterfeit money.

Dispute nonviolent – West Spring St In reference to complainant and her daughter. Complainant stated that her daughter was not taking care of her. Daughter is not her caretaker. Complainant was advised on how to obtain a caretaker.

Dispute – Cook Pl. Dispute between two subjects. One struck the other in the nose and mouth. Warrants taken on one. The other now lives at Tanglewood Drive.

Dispute – Ridge Rd. A subject was arrested for criminal trespass after entering the victim’s residence without consent. A physical struggle occurred after he had entered the residence.

EMS Assist – Duke Street in reference to a follow up from earlier , in reference to the person not being properly taken care of. APS was contacted and the process was started to get a government caretaker.