MPD Reports: Follow-up on shooting incidents; person steals from register after being fired and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge doe snot constitute a conviction.

Wanted Person – Chevron at Baron Dr. While searching for the shooting suspect from a previous call. The suspects’ vehicle was observed at the Chevron on E Church St. Contact was made with the vehicle and a named person was taken into custody for an active warrant out Winder PD. The suspect was not on scene. Report taken

Hit and Run – S Broad St. In reference to a PC striking a pickup truck and leaving the scene. Report taken

Shots Fired – Felker St – In reference to a person being shot in the hand by unknown suspect(s). TOT CID.

Theft Report – West Spring St. Employee stole $220.00 from the cash register after being fired. Charges and report taken.

Domestic – Overlook Crest – Complainant advised his ex-wife with whom he still resides locked him out of the house. Upon officer arrival the complainant was gone. The complainant was unable to be reached by phone.

Intoxicated subject – Tanglewood Dr. – Subject was high on an unknown substance. Subject called his sister to come and pick him up.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood Dr; Subject was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant and shoplifting warrant following a warrant service.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. & Mayfield Dr. In reference to a w/m with a shopping cart full of stuff in the empty parking lot across from Mayfield Dr. Contact was made with the subject who stated he was homeless and was passing through from Mississippi. He was checked and came with no warrants.

Dispute – Store House Road in reference to a dispute between two parties.

Other Law – East Spring Street – In reference to employees of the business taking the complainants clothes out of the machine. It was explained to the complainant that items left unattended will be unloaded after the machine finishes.

Damage To Property – Tall Oaks East. Complainant reported her vehicle rear window shot with a BB gun between 1200 and 1600 hours this date. Report taken.

Theft – Belle Meade – In reference to a riding lawnmower being taken. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Davis Street/South Madison Ave – Subject was taken into custody for active warrant.

Entering Auto – South Broad Street – In reference to the complainant confronting a male who had entered her vehicle and attempting to take her purse. The subject dropped the purse and ran towards the rear of the business. The subject was identified. Warrant to be taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring and Hwy 138. Vehicle failing to maintain lane possibly driving under the influence. A traffic stop conducted all ok.

Dispute – W. Highland Ave. – Verbal dispute over rent money. Eviction process advised.

Warrant Attempt – Tanglewood Dr – Attempted to serve entering auto warrant on a named subject. No contact at the residence.

Assault Report – W Spring St. Security requested a report be made in reference to being pushed by a patient. The complainant did not wish to press charges.

Private Property Accident – West Spring Street (Walmart): In reference to a vehicle striking a pole that was already damage. Contact was made with the driver who declined a report at this time.

Assault report – W Spring St; Piedmont. In reference to a follow up report from previous case. Subject wanted a report done on the security guard who had body slammed him this morning. Report taken.