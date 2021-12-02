MPD Reports: Foot pursuits and suspect in Barrow County armed robbery still evading warrant pick up

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 18 – 25, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into three parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Walker Drive. In reference to a previous call. Officers attempted to make contact with the subject of a warrant out of Barrow County for armed robbery. He was seen running from the backyard upon arrival. K9 Debo was released and pursued. Not able to make contact due to suspect climbing over large fence prior to Debo’s arrival at his location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Marable St – Subject stopped for traffic offense. He had a valid warrant for his arrest out of the Walton County Sheriff’s for probation violation. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin. She ran from the scene on foot. She was tased and arrested. She placed in the rear transport seat of officer’s patrol vehicle. She then fled on foot from the patrol unit while in handcuffs. She was apprehended a short time later after a brief foot pursuit. They were both arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident. The female subject was charged with possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics as well as obstruction.

Wanted Person – 4th Street – MPD was called in reference to the subject wanted in connection with Barrow County warrant for armed robbery being being back on location, 311 observed the subject running towards Norris St, perimeter was set up by responding officers and K-9 Debo attempted a track with negative contact.

Damage to Property -in reference to a shopping cart that hit a rental car in the parking lot of Quality Foods. Incident took place between 10-28-2021 and 10-30-2021. Report taken

Warrant Service – Hubbard St Female subject was arrested without incident. Multiple warrants for FTC fraud, FTC Theft, and Theft by taking.

Traffic Offense – West Spring – Male subject was arrested for false name and DOB. He also had a warrant from South Fulton PD for Simple Assault. The warrant was confirmed. He was charged with Expired Tag, False DOB. Passenger was arrested for obstruction, underage possession of alcohol, threats against LEO, and Damage to Gov property. He became combative and kicked and head-butted the door to a marked patrol car causing damage to the rear passenger door. The vehicle was impounded by Taylors

Suspicious Person – Reed Way / Reed St: In reference to a white male carrying a book bag and wear clear gloves. Went to make contact with subject and the subject was gone when officers arrived. Report made for documented purposes.

Identity Theft -Great Oaks -Complainant called in reference to several accounts being opened in her name and fraudulent charges taken from her banking account. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Birch St -Anonymous female called in reference to juveniles banging on the doors of elderly people in the area trying to scare them, negative contact.

Damage to Property – 6th St: In reference to complainant discovering that his locking mechanism on his motorcycle was damaged. Complainant requests extra patrol. Report made.

Damage to Property – Pine Crest Drive – Complainant called in reference to an unknown white or possibly black male subject on a riding lawn mower striking his potters. There was a little damage to the concrete potters and slight damage to his mailbox post.

Damage To Property – Armistead Cir.: In reference to a commercial vehicle catching a phone cable and removing complainants’ corner molding board of the side of the residence. Report made.

Fraud – Walton Rd. In reference to complainant buying a dog online and not receiving the dog. Report taken.

Missing Juvenile – Tanglewood Dr. Female flagged officer down and reported her juvenile daughter missing out of Conyers/Covington. Juvenile placed on GCIC as missing. Contact made with Conyers PD, Covington PD. Juvenile was located later on during shift by Conyers PD. Juvenile was released back to her mother. Added and removed from GCIC

Suspicious Person – Peters and Foster INC. White male located in vehicle on location after business hours. Male was advised to pick his trash up that he left in the parking lot and was advised to leave.

Dispute – Harris St. Female on location verbally disputing with family. She was having a mental health crisis and also had warrant out of Snellville PD. She was taken into custody and transported to meet with SPD.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St & South Broad St in reference to two juveniles in the park after hours. Juveniles were turned over to their respective parents. all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK Jr Blvd A subject was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Loitering and Prowling, Possessing of a scheduled IV drug, and Pills not in the original container.