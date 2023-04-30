MPD Reports: Fraud; entering auto; domestic disputes and traffic stops net arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unsecure Door – George Walton Academy – Cafeteria door was found unsecured by maintenance staff on sight. Building cleared, all okay. Door re-secured.

Dispute – Felker St.- Named subject on location against his bond conditions, he was gone upon officers arrival.

Prowler – Spruce Ln – An area check was conducted around the residence and the vehicle in the carport. All appeared to be okay.

Unsecured vehicle – Stonecreek Bend- Vehicle with back hatch open, owner stated that it was a new vehicle and was unsure of why it was open. Nothing noted as missing.

Fraud -Mayfield Dr; Leadfoot Diesel- In reference to staff advising of fraudulent check being deposited from the company’s debit account.

Dispute – Green St Complainant was gone when officers arrived. Completed an area check. The call was cancelled.

Fraud – Blaine St; Named subject was concerned after being contacted by Det. Lewis – was not sure if he was a real officer.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St @Baker St; In reference to a male subject going through complainant’s trash.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 @ Aycock Ave; Named subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana. He provided provided a false name and date of birth. He was found to have a suspended driver’s license and numerous warrants for his arrest out of different agencies within the state of Georgia. He arrested for possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – S Broad St; John’s Supermarket- Vehicle stopped for obscure tag display and brake light. Driver was arrested for Parole Violation Warrant out of Newton County and transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – Mayfield Drive @ Green St; In reference to vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Probable Cause search conducted and driver arrested for drug related offenses.

Other Law – South Broad St @ Walgreens; In reference to two named subject on location trying to fill a prescription for Oxycodone. Pharmacy refused to fill prescription due to suspicious circumstances.

Damage to Property – Monroe Police Department – Named subject report a vehicle rear ending him at the boys and girls club. Report taken

Loud Music – East Spring St @ Monroe Motor Inn; In reference to loud music coming from an unknown vehicle near the entrance. Negative contact.

Juvenile Problem – Blaine Street @ MPD; Female subject arrived at the police department in regards to her juvenile of 9-year-old acting out and not listening. Remedies were provided, spoke to the juvenile.

Fraud – Parkway Place; In reference to call about receiving vehicle title for unknown vehicle. Vehicle determined to be for a trailer on location.

Fight -Tanglewood Dr- Block party was being held. D-Shift conducted a foot patrol through the area. No signs of a fight.

Domestic Dispute – Sorrells St – Complainant called because her nephew would not leave her driveway. Parties separated, civil remedies advised.

Dispute – N Broad St, Deer Acres- Complainant called advising that he was threatened with a gun. No signs of this were found. The complainant was then advised to leave.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St; Panera bread: In reference to the complainant advising a silver SUV was failing to maintain lane and almost struck a park vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle due to expired registration. The Driver of the vehicle was safe to operate.

Dispute – S. Madison Ave. Male subject attempted to turn himself in for probation violation. He had no active warrants and was sent on his way. All ok.

Trespass – S. Broad Street in reference to two subjects sleeping on location. Caller advised to contact property owner to evict subjects from location. Report taken.

Enter Auto – Magnolia Ter in reference to a female complainant reporting $20.00 being taken from her unlocked vehicle. Report taken.