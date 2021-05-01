MPD Reports: Fraud, harassing calls, wanted person and slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Drive and West Spring Street. Officer’s made contact with Subject. Subject was transported to Monroe PD for questioning in reference to case.

Suspicious Vehicle -Sorrells St / N Broad St: A passerby advised of a late model blue in color Chevrolet Impala or Malibu in the area of Sorrells Street. The occupants of the vehicle were looking for shell casings from a pervious night of shooting round’s off. Area check negative contact.

Wanted Person – Booth Street at Oaks Street in reference to a subject who was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrant.

Dispute – West Spring St (Verizon): In reference to a customer arguing with staff over a return. Situation mediated.

Other Law – S Broad St: In reference to subject stating that someone was tampering with cell phone and got information. Subject was having a mental episode.

Dispute – Hickory Drive. complainant attempting to retrieve items. Items retrieved, and parties separated.

Harassing calls – East Church St. (Seerae Tax Services). In reference to a follow up of Case. Complainant was provided information about obtaining a Temporary Protection Order. Supplemental added to the original report.

Dispute – North Broad Street. In reference to civil issues with monies owed, and auto work performed.

Fraud – Classic Trl.: complainant discovering monies missing from her card. Report made.

Dispute – Edwards St & North Madison Ave. Civil issue between the complainant and “Red” over $20. Red was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – East Church St I reference to panhandlers on location. all ok

Suspicious Vehicle – Mayfield Dr x Plaza Dr. Noticed a vehicle that was parked on location began driving through parking lot. Made contact with the driver who was the registered owner to ensure the vehicle wasn’t being stolen, as I have never observed anyone on location at this hour of the day. All ok.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St; Georgia Probation. In reference to a wanted person having a warrant. Upon officers’ arrival it was discovered that the warrant was invalid.

Dispute – Magnolia Ter. subjects disputing over child custody. Complainant stated her and her kids father were disputing over custody. He was gone when officers arrived. Report was made.

Damage to Prop – N. Broad St. Deer Acres Inn- In reference to a tenet breaking a window. Report filed.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Big Lots. Two subjects involved in a dispute. One was arrested for Criminal Trespass (FVA).