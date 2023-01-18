MPD Reports: Garage reported to have sold alcohol to underage girl; person scammed out of $600 from female pretending to be federal agent

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Springer Ln; – Two female subjects on location disputing over money. Remedies advised parties advised to separate.

Juvenile Complaint – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd: A complainant called in reference to her underage daughter being sold alcohol from a gas station. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – North Broad Street @ Deer Acres; Driver arrested for warrant out of Newton County, cited for no license on person and expired tag.

Dispute – N Broad St; Al’s Discount Tire- Female subject disputing with staff over a tire. Situation mediated.

Scam – 6th St- Female pretending to be a federal agent was able to have the complainant provide $600 in gift cards. Report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Mears St -Complainant stated an unknown white male approximately 10 years old was playing on the playground for hours and was concerned, Juvenile was gone when officers arrived..

Dispute – Plaza Trace: Male and female subject verbally disputing over food stamps. Situation mediated.

Dispute – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to an unruly patient. Call cancelled prior to arrival.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street; In reference to a medical call where the driver backed into the building. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Wheelhouse Lane in reference to a vehicle being damaged from fireworks. Report taken.

Traffic stop – Hwy 78 W/Charlotte Rowell Bridge. In reference to a named male subject driving on a suspended license (2nd Offense) and expired tag. Driver arrested and cited, vehicle was turned over to the registered owner.

Suspicious person – Hwy 138; Checkers: In reference to black male wearing orange hat cursing and yelling at complainant. Area was checked and negative contact was made.

Trespassing – S Broad St: In reference to a subject on location who was previously evicted and was not supposed to be on location. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious person – Plantation Dr: In reference to complainant advising someone struck their storm door and requested Officer’s to check the area. Complainant advised they had no visual or description of subject. The area was checked with negative contact.

Loud Music – E. Church/ Baron Dr. in reference to caller stating of a green SUV playing loud music. Negative contact.

Warrant Service – Striplings: Subject arrested for failure to appear warrant and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Burglary – McDaniel St: In reference to complainant advising she could hear noises from around the garage and inside the residence. Residence was cleared and all appeared ok.

Dispute – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to ER staff advising a male subject was refusing to leave the lobby after already treating and discharging him. Once Officer’s arrived, he voluntarily left the area.

Disturbing the Peace – Plantation Dr: Complainant advised of loud music near residence. The area was checked, and no loud music could be heard.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Vet Clinic: Vehicle parked in several spaces. Vehicle unoccupied. All doors and windows appeared secure.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St; SCI Roofing: Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. PC search conducted. Two subjects arrested for Schedule I, Schedule II, possession less than 1 oz, drug related objects, drugs in original container, and failure to maintain lane.