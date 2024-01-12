MPD Reports: Gas drive off; report of female in the road possibly looking to be hit by car; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 28, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Lacy Street In reference to a female subject burning a flag belonging to another female subject. The suspect was placed under arrest for Terroristic Threats and Acts, Giving False Name, and Obstruction, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Ridge Rd. Apt. E. – Civil dispute between a female and a male subject. The male subject was advised of remedies/the Temporary Protect Order process.

Gas Drive Off – S. Broad Street. In reference to two individuals leaving with $11 worth of gas. The subjects were stopped and agreed to return to the store and pay.

Mental Patient – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a patient under a signed 10-13 that left the hospital. Contact was made and the female was taken back to Piedmont Walton.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to the complainant and her girlfriend breaking up. Complainant requested Officer standby while her girlfriend gathered her belongings. All ok.

Transport – Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Subject picked up from Hall County Jail on FTA warrant out of MPD and taken to Walton County Jail.

Agency Assist – GW Carver, Athens Clark County placed a male subject under arrest for DUI and wanted MPD to make contact with the mother of their children. MPD checked two addresses and had negative contact with the mother.

Dispute – Meadowbrook Dr – In reference to a male and a female being in a physical fight. The female had substantial bruising around her eyes. Warrants for FV-Battery and Cruelty to children 3rd taken against the male.

Civil Issue – W Spring Street, female was irate due to a used charger being sold to her daughter. Upon arrival it was discovered the juvenile was aware the charged was used. Charger was returned to the clerk and the complainant was refunded $7.68 for the used charger.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave / Towler St – In reference to a female subject seen sitting in the roadway, possibly trying to be struck by a vehicle. The area was checked thoroughly with negative contact.

Suspicious Person -Towler St – In reference to a named intoxicated female subject wandering in the roadway on Towler St. Upon speaking with the subject, it was determined that a domestic dispute had occurred earlier that evening. Upon further investigation, the female subject was determined to have been the primary aggressor and was arrested for Battery – FV.

Warrant Service – Bryant Rd – In reference to a named male subject on location with active warrants. He was located and transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

Animal Complaint – Pine Cir and Pinecrest,: Complaint of a barking dog in the area. Comp was advised to record the incident and contact animal control. Area checked with negative contact. Assault/EMS Assist – Walker Dr. – Male subject wanted to report another was out drinking last night and showed up at the residence around 0230 hours with a swollen left foot and a cut on his hand. The subject advised it was from raking and running into things after he had been drinking. No assault took place. Turned over to EMS. Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E. at Hwy 138 Off Ramp. – Vehicle stopped for equipment violations. Female driver was arrested for driving without a license and possession of Schedule II narcotics. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

